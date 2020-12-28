BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 82 Review: Aari becomes the captain of the house!

Bigg boss house Christmas celebrations - Secret gifts to HMs, Captaincy task and Christmas dinner! Also, there was Bala’s preparatory home work for Kamal’s episode!

Today's Episode started with Day 81, midnight. BB asked the HMs to give secret gifts to each other. Around 2.30 AM, everyone was packing their gifts. Interesting combination of giver and receiver!

List of HMs who gave secret Christmas gifts:

· Bala to Somu

· Ajeedh to Anitha

· Rio to Ajeedh

· Gabi to Rio

· Aari to Bala

· Anita to Aari

· Ramya to Anitha/ Shivani

Ramya informed BB in the confession room that she packed the gift for either Anitha or Shivani, as she had a strong sense that Anitha might get a gift, but Shivani might not. Strong EQ! Smart!

Since Anita got a gift from Ajeedh, but Shivani didn’t get any, BB gave Ramya’s gift to Shivani. Ramya thanked BB for considering her request.

· Ramya didn't get any gift. Bala, Shivani and Ajeedh immediately prepared a gift for her, and presented it. Sweet!

The Christmas-New Year Holidays are generally so festive. Irrespective of one’s religious orientation. Whatever be the history of its genesis and spread worldwide, it is just so joyous. And ofcourse, if the BB HMs can put aside their issues, even if for a few hours and celebrate, can’t we!? Merry Christmas everyone!

Sweet moments:

Aari got a washing brush and ear buds as gift. He said he was surprised that someone gave him a gift, as he was not really in anyone’s good books. Whatever he got, he was happy, he said.

Gabi altered her dress to fit Rio’s baby daughter and gifted it. So sweet!

Cake preparation:

Bigg Boss called Rio and Gabi and asked them to divide into two groups, and prepare cake. BB told them how to prepare the plum cake.

As per BB’s recipe Rio and Gabi’s group prepared the Christmas cake.

Rio’s group: Ramya, Shivani, Somu

Gabi’s group: Aari, Ajeedh Anitha and Bala

Gabi tasted Rio’s team’s cake and said that only half the side was baked.

Rio tasted Gabi’s team cake, said it was nice, and declared the team as the winners. Self help!

Captaincy task:

Very interesting task needing both physical and mental strength.

Three empty glass bowls were kept on three snow men. A Box with small sized thermacoal bubbles was kept at a distance. The selected contestants for Captaincy task Aari, Rio and Somu had to carry the thermacoal bubbles in a spoon and transfer the same into their bowl. They each had to walk in the specific lines for the transfer.

It was difficult to walk within the line, since there were strong chances to hit each other. All three crossed the line.

At the end of the buzzer, BB asked Bala, the current captain, to check the bowl and declare who transferred maximum thermacoal bubbles.

Bala said that Aari transferred maximum thermacoal, but crossed the line many times. Bala said that Somu also crossed the line 4-5 times. If we ignore the line crossings, then Aari is the probable winner, Bala said. Bala’s mind voice: Ayyo, Aari win pannitaane. Enna panradhu theriyaliye. Let me mention about the line crossings. But, ellarum line cross pannitangale. Ayyoyo.”. Lol!

BB congratulated Aari.

Aari becomes the captain of the house.