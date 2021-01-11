BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 97 Review: Somu inside and Aari outside first finalists! Rani Kannan Bigg boss tamil season 4 promo பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with Kamal’s entry followed by the Friday clipping. Kamal declared Somu as the winner of Ticket to Finale, and the first finalist of this season. He saved Aari who become the first makkal therndedutha finalist! Today, Kamal started the episode saying that many people outside were wondering what is good about BB. There are several, he said. And then he showed us the Friday clipping. Few politicians commented on BB. So, Kamal gave a political punch to them.

Friday clipping: Task 9 continued: Ramya and Shivani were holding the rope. BB asked them to throw balls at each other. Shivani’s position was not comfortable enough to throw the ball, but it was easier for Ramya. BB asked them to half bend their knees and hold the rope. Ramya in between stood straight, but no one pointed out. After 4 hours and 48 minutes, Ramya left the rope and fell down. After two minutes, Shivani also fell. Bala carried Shivani, and Somu carried Ramya inside from the task room. Other HMs helped them.

Aari came out and noticed that the score board had been updated with the latest scores. He asked Somu who updated it. He said BB did. Aari was visibly upset, and discussed about the scores with Bala. He said that the rules were only in the book, but even BB didn’t follow it. After Bala, Rio and Gabi left the rope, they continued to play saying that it was a mistake. Later, Aari pointed it to Bala when another issue came up, and said it was not sportsmanship. Bala got angry and left the game. Later, Rio and Gabi left for different reasons. As per the score, BB did not take the first time the HMs dropped their hands off the rope, but the time when they decided to walk away from the game for whatever reason. Utter lack of integrity. Aari pointed this out and said that had he not pointed this out to Bala, he could have continued the game and gotten more points. He felt emotional and apologized. Bala said he was happy that he played a fair game in the ticket to finale task. Moreover, he said that he wanted to enter the finals with audience’ voting and not based on the tasks. Key points: Yes, Bigg Boss played an unfair game. If he is not going to follow his own rules, why keep them? The final result would be the same. Somu would be the winner. But still, the rules should have been followed. Or, if the task was so irrelevant, then why even have it!? Even after knowing the final result, Shivani and Ramya strained themselves and gave a tough fight. Anyways, drastic changes in Bala. Maybe because Tomorrow is Kamal’s session.

Last week Bala said ‘veliyae iruntha unnaku thara mariyadayae Vera’. But today, he said he will get in touch with Aari for advice. What is the audience opinion? Has he really transformed? Over to Kamal on stage: First finalist: Kamal congratulated Somu for scoring the highest points and for winning ticket to finale. He asked the HMs to get the box from store room and open it. The HMs took the first finalist ticket and handed it over to Somu as per Kamal’s guidance. Kamal asked the comments of the HMs, and everyone said he deserved it. Somu’s mother came on digital TV. She congratulated him. Somu ‘s conversation with his mom was nice. She conveyed her wishes to all the HMs and thanked Kamal. Hats off : Kamal then appreciated Shivani and Ramya for giving a tough fight in the rope task. He also appreciated Gabi for her performance in the ball rolling task. He pointed out how Bala specifically used his power to select Gabi as his opponent, but she won against him!! Key note: Yes, these three ladies caused a stir. Hats off to them.

Analyzing tasks: Then Kamal was talking to each HM, about their performance in the ticket to finale tasks. He appreciated Rio and said everyone underestimated him. His will power was appreciable, said Kamal. Then, he said that all were expecting gym body Bala and Aari yoga master to win the tasks. Aari said that after Kamal’s session last week where Kamal made each HMs to air their grievances against him, without asking for Aari’s response, he was psychologically upset. Kudos Aari, for pointing this to Kamal. What Kamal/BB/Vijay TV did was inhuman and cheap. Aari also said that his shoulder was dislocated. Somu aid that he too had similar problem. Kamal said he as well! Aari also pointed out that he could have done the rope task better but due to the argument he had with Bala he took his hand and lost. Kamal appreciated Bala for having played a fair game in the finale tasks. Key point: Well, I disclocated my shoulder too, readers! Yes, really! Since we are all discussing our shoulder problem here, I thought I’ll share as well! Anyways, the shoulder thing just deviated focus from the real issue of the biased treatment given to Aari last weekend. That day Aari was so stressed, and yelled in the open as a stress buster. What Kamal did was very unfair. Not sure if it is coming from Kamal’s outside issues with Aari, or from BB/Vijay TV trying to put Aari down to bring up their boys. Bala’s transformation: Kamal appreciated Bala’s transformation. He then said that some public blame Kamal for not being tough like Salman or Nagarjuna. But this is Kamal’s method, he said. He will only give a choice to the contestants. It is up to them to choose good or bad, he said.

Key note: In the previous seasons, especially in season 1 & 2, Kamal’s handling the show was different. But now he has entered politics. He hence might want to be in the good books of everyone! Thirukural/Athichudi: Then Kamal spoke about the positive and negative cards. The HMs said they would try to change their bad attributes, and felt happy for the positive cards they received. Aari pointed out his displeasure on the jealous card received, and said he was not like that. Kamal appreciated the Bigg Boss team for giving quotes from Thirukural and Aathichodi. Key point: Yes, of course the quotes from Thirukural and Aathichoodi were very nice. But task was toxic, and involved Groupism, favoritism, biased, and hatred. Also, the ranking and points which were not given by an unbiased third party, but by the HMs themselves was stupid, illogical, and unfitting for a reality show in a national television. 5 year old kids will come up with more sensible games and rules. It was funny that Kamal didn’t mention any of this. I understand his eyes are on politics right now. But if he is hosting this show, it is definitely something he should look in as well. And in a way, the way Kamal hosts this show and minds the contestants, is a reflection of what to expect if he becomes a leader of this state in future. Declaring the second finalist: Kamal then said he would save one contestant today. He mentioned he was very happy to declare the second finalist - the first contestant who was saved by people. Pin drop silence was felt. Kamal then said Aari’s name. Aari touched the floor and pounded with happiness. Kamal congratulated Aari and left. Makkalin Anbu jeithadhu! Nermai vendradhu! Over to Bigg Boss House: Aari was talking to Bala. He said he never played the game with jealousy. He got many chances to play like that, and to show the real face of other HMs. But he didn’t want to do it. He said that this was the first time in his life when he has received recognition in life. Bala then cut Aari’s speech short and shook his hands.

