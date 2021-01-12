BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 99 Review: Anbu gang enters! Rani Kannan Bigg boss tamil season 4 highlights பிக் பாஸ் தமிழ்

Today’s Bigg boss episode saw a mokka task in the morning. Then, the love bed gang entered. The rest of the episode saw Bala trying to squeeze information about makkal’s response, and Aari avoiding information about makkal’s response – Tale of Two Cities /Tale of Two Men. Archana’s jealousy and hatred towards Aari has visibly grown multi-fold! Bala cribbing before the camera: After the morning song, Bala thanked people for voting for him and selecting him as one of the finalist. He said five years back he had a break-up and spoke about how angry he was. Bala, I’ve seen always tags someone or something for his anger – earlier it was his parents, and now, a broken relationship. As a ~25 year old, it is high time Bala takes charge of his actions.

Boring task: Bigg B conveyed his wishes to the HMs for reaching 100 days inside the Bigg Boss House. BB asked the six HMs to share their Negila Vaitha, Mahila Vaitha, Unara Vaitha tharunagal inside the BBH. All of them shared their thoughts which was nice. How many times?????? Entry of love bed gang inside the BBH: The HMs were relaxing in the garden area. Bigg Boss announced them not to move from the garden area and closed the house with screens. After sometime, they opened the screen. The HMs entered the house and were surprised to see the old contestants Archana, Producer Pulla Ramesh (PP Jithan), Nisha and Rekha. Archana was standing before the fridge, showing her back to the HMs! Except Aari, everyone ran towards Archana, PP Jithan & Rekha. Lots of hugs were passed. Aari also went near to them to hug, and say hi but was mostly ignored. Nisha was hiding under the kitchen cupboard. Aari found her. They both hugged.

On seeing Ramya, Archana removed ‘evil eye’ for her amazzzzzing performance in the last week? lol. It was evident that she meant the Kurai koorum task, where Ramya gave a bigggg list against Aari. Key note: I am very very surprised that Archana has not shed any of her negative, vile characteristics, even after seeing the public reaction and response outside. She completely showed her jealousy and vengeance against Aari after she entered. Well, we cant really blame her. It is not her clothes, for her to change. Its her character! And her ego will never let her change. Bala. Hahahaha: Bala went around asking all the old HMs who re-entered - Archana, PP Jithan, Nisha, and Rekha about how he was being projected outside, and people’s reaction to him. He was very curious to know what was happening outside and what people’s opinion is, about him. God!!!!

Rekha told Bala that he is a villain cum hero! She also said that he could have controlled his anger. Had she been there, she would have controlled him, she said. Bala said he was scared if his career would get affected. Rekha said that the uneasiness would be there for 3 or 4 months and then things will get better. Jithan said that Aari asked sorry to Bala inside the jail. Unnecessarily Bala got provoked and threw words. Bala asked about the argument he and Aari had during the rope task and wanted to know how that was projected. PP Jithan said he didn’t see that episode. I think he might have been asleep when the episode aired. Anbarasi spews venom! Archana told Bala “Only we 18 people were there in this house. 4.5 crores people were not inside the BBH. So give them a benefit of doubt’. ‘ I am proud of you kulandai’ said Archana.

Really! Kadavul irukara kumaru? If her children were like Bala would she feel proud? Weird!! And did she say the audience should be given a benefit of doubt? Who is the player here, and who is the voter!? Oru nalaike ipidiya? I cant believe Vijay TV is doing this to makkal. How can they!? 4 days of Anbarasi! Also, Just five days more to come out. Why is Bala so curious to know right now? Also the outsiders are not supposed to share anything inside. Kutramulla nenju kurukurukkum! Bala is scared to face the outside world! Evident. Anyways, it’s a lesson for him. After going out, hopefully he would be a better person. Aari: Rekha said to Aari that he was rocking, and that she is proud of him. Aari was later talking to Nisha. Aari was emotional and cried. He said he was playing honestly, and wanted to help others to improve, and hence pointed out their mistakes, especially with Bala. But he said other tagged it as poramai.

Aari also said that he equally appreciated the co-contestants, when they did well. Nisha said that she never saw jealousy in his play. Nisha further tried to say ‘Sagothara ungaluku veliyae......’. But Aari stopped her. ‘ille, solla venam, nalatho kethatho naa veliya poiye therinjukiren’, he said. He told that he told his wife the same thing as well. Key note: Wow! Bala and Aari are a tale of two cities. Polar opposites. I don’t think a 10 year age difference can bring this level of variation. On a very serious note, Aari seems fully depressed. Five more days, would have been easy to pass. But, with Archana throwing poison at him left right and center, I am not sure how much Aari can handle. . Maavu podi task: HMs were divides into two groups - male and female contestants. Thank god!! Kadavul irukaru kumaru!

Mavvu podi was kept in one bowl. Another empty bowl was kept at a distance. The contestants should move the maavu podi from one bowl to another, through a spoon relay race. It was a mix of the lemon and spoon race and relay race that children play. It was fun to watch! Gabi being the captain of the BBH, declared the male contestants as the winners. BTW… Gabi captain? Best performers selection was not held. Maybe since Somu and Gabi have never been captain, they might have been selected. Who knows! Adhallam katta BBku enga time irku? After the task, Gabi poured the entire mavvu on Nisha’s head. BB said that she looked good. Rio: After the task Rio and Nisha were talking. Nisha said that she got both positive and negative opinions outside about their brother & sister Anbu. Rio in front of the camera said that Nisha is his sister, and after coming out from the BBH also, he would take care of her well. With this today’s episode thankfully got over. BB announced that few more surprises were there in the coming days! Key note: May be we can expect the entry of few more evicted contestants. Regarding the entry of love bed gang today, I think both negative and positive points are there.

