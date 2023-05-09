Highlights from Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 ft. Suriya, Kamal, Maniratnam & Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Kamal Haasan presented the S.S.Vasan lifetime achievement award to Director Mani Ratnam for his outstanding contribution to Tamil cinema. “I am filled with more of humility than pride to be presenting this award", said Kamal Haasan. He spoke about how glory or popularity is not the property of a single person. Director Mani Ratnam, a man of few words surprised everyone by speaking a lot as he received the award. "I am very happy to be receiving the award instituted in the name of S.S.Vasan. This 'lifetime' achievement thing makes me hesitant, I am not done, I wish to do more. You know, Pan India is not a recent concept. In Chandralekha they had done it already, to have taken the movie in Tamil and carried it across to North India on a grand scale speaks volume about the sheer confidence of S.S.Vasan. The Vikatan magazine is very stingy in giving marks to my movies, so I came forward immediately when they gave me an award”, he said. Kamal Haasan interjected and said, "This is the worry of studious first benchers like you. Students like me will take whatever marks they give”. The audience cheered.