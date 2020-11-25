BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Episode 51 Highlights: BIGG BOSS CALL CENTRE

What the hell! It does not make any logical or moral sense? Did Bala ask Archana's help to prove his moral values? And Archana forcing Bala to show something that he had kept confidential, is beyond disgusting.

Fake love & fake Anbu:

The conversation continued. With whom Bala has the most affection, in the BBH, Archan asked. He said he had 90%, on Shivani. Did he not have faith in love, to give her 100%, Archana asked. Bala said he didn’t have faith in love, He would always have two visions.

Then, what was his game strategy, Archana asked Bala. He said that it was to just play. "Appa nangallam enna, samaika vandhirukoma?", Archana asked. Then, Archana asked Bala if he mentioned to Samyuktha and Gabi that her anbu was fake. "Solli irukalam", he said.

Well played Bala!

Thankfully, the buzzer went off, and the call got cut. As per rules, Bala called again, and asked Archana if she had any further questions. She said she had questions, but would discuss with him personally. He asked how many stars she would like to give him. She said two stars.

As far as the task is concerned, Bala played very well. He was cool and calm, throughout the conversation with Archana. Archana tried her best to get him irritated, but couldn't succeed. Well played, Bala! Well played.

Archana vs Bala:

After the task, a heated argument between Bala and Archana happened. Bala questioned her mentality about asking personal questions, referring to her asking him to show his hand with a name scratched.

Archana said that before he was to show his hand, she was going to stop him. She said that she had morals. She promised on her mom and her daughter. Oh god, not this again!! Bala replied that he knew her game. I think Archana is using her Thai Anbu in the wrong way!

Somu vs Bala:

Somu said to Bala that he didn't make a drama about Archana's anbu. One thing we should appreciate here - Somu didn't shout or create a scene. He conveyed his message in a neat way.

When Bala was talking to Somu, he referred to Archana as Archana Akka. Archana got wild, and asked him not to call her Akka. Her name is Archana, she said!

Gabi vs Bala:

Bala asked Gabi, "unnai Nambi oru vishayathai sonna, anga sollitiyae?" Gabi said that she didn't initiate the talk about him, with Archana. She said that Archana asked Gabi if Bala had told her that Archana's Anbu was fake, and Gabi had answered 'yes'.

Gabi also mentioned that Bala himself had called her and Ajeedh as kulandais, to Shivani. Bala apologized, if she felt hurt. Gabi said that she did get hurt.

Unaku vantha ratham, aduthavanukuna thakali chatniya?!

Two valid points to note, from the argument between Bala and Gabi. Bala felt bad that Gabi (possibly) shared her conversation with him, to Archana. Didn't Bala do the same to Aari yesterday? He revealed what Aari told to Bala, Sanam and Anitha to the entire BBH.

Also, when Archana called him kulandai, he got hurt and asked her to not refer to him like that. But he did the same to Gabi and Ajeedh. Double standards! Unaku vantha ratham, aduthavanukuna thakali chatniya?!

When Somu and Gabi started questioning Bala, he said that they joined a group, and were cornering him. Rio got wild, and said that Somu and Gabi were speaking for themselves, and not as a group. But later, Rio's group joined the fight.

Bala called himself, the hero of the BBH. He said that others fought with him, to get content, and to come in the limelight. "Hero heroine aganumna en kitta vanga," Bala said. Bala than producer! Lol!!

BB asked Archana to put the name board on her neck saying "nominate seiyapatten!" Who thinks she might get evicted next week? Talks are that Vijay TV already saved her once from eviction, and sent Suresh out in her place. Lets see what happens.

With that, first call got over.

Second call: Sanam vs Samyuktha:

The second call was from Sanam to Samyuktha.

Sanam directly asked Samyuktha, the meaning of kaleege. Samyuktha said, nasty talking.

Sanam said that a lady talking kaleege about another lady is bad. Who gave you this right, she asked. Samyuktha said that during the topple card round, whatever Sanam said about Samyuktha was not good. She also said that Sanam looks beautiful, but her language and talks were not good. Sanam asked Samyuktha, if she was not ready to accept criticism, why she entered the BBH?

Valarppu:

Samyuktha said that she has high sports man spirit, and even became the captain of the house once. She (Samyuktha) always vigorously participated intasks. Sanam said that everyone knew how she became the captain. It was unfair, Sanam said. Samyuktha said that there were no strict rules about captainship tasks. So, there was nothing wrong in the way she became captain. She also said that she didn't expect this level of jealousy and hatred from others, when she became the captain. She said that others behaved 'oru madhiriya' to her. Those people who behaved liked that didn't have good valarppu, she added.

Sanam said that the way Samyuktha became captain of the house, was not acceptable, and that was probably why others behaved like that.

Sanam then said that she (Sanam) was an easy target for Samyuktha, and so, she was calling her kaleej.

Samyuktha replied that Sanam was not an easy target. She said that even Bala and Aari were scared of her. "Even" Bala and Aari! lol. The 2 alpha males of the House!

Sanam asked Sam to not change the topic, and stick to herself (without taking refuge under other contestants like Bala and Aari).

Buzzer went off. Call got cut. Samyuktha called back Sanam, and asked if her questions were answered. She said no, but would talk with her afterwards on this.

Samyuktha asked about the rating. Sanam gave Samyuktha one star.

After the task, Aari asked Samyuktha what she knew about his mother, and how she say 'valarpu sariyilae.'

Samyuktha said that she didn't mean him. Aari said that she meant those that pointed out her wrong way of becoming Captain, which clearly meant him.

Answer to the Motherhood: (refer day 50 details)

Samyuktha said that the previous night, he too had questioned her motherhood. Aari said that he didn't question her motherhood, but only spoke about her maturity level, being a mother, and compared her to Ajeedh. Bala interfered. He asked Samyuktha to move on, and started speaking on behalf of Samyuktha. Vandhutaaru, rowdy panchayat talaivar!

Aari questioned Bala's interference. Bala said he was spraying, and left. Ramya and Samyuktha laughed!

Bala called Aari ugly. Aari said it didn't matter, as Bala had extraordinary arrogance.

Ramya interfered, and asked Aari about his comment on Sam's motherhood. Again, Aari clearly explained that he was comparing Samyuktha, a mother, to Ajeedh (an 18 year old), and said nothing about her motherhood.

Sanam asked Samyuktha to apologize to Aari. She did. Actually they both (Aari and Sam) apologized to each other.

Bala and Samyuktha were later talking outside. Samyuktha said that Aari is fake. Bala said that they both had apologized to each other, and adviced to leave it there.

Sanam came out, and put the nomination tag around her neck, as she had also failed to trigger and irritate Samyuktha, to make her hang up the call.

With this, the day's episode was over.