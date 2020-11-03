Today episode of BIGG BOSS, DAY 29 Highlights: How Suchitra provoked Bigg Boss housemates?

The wild card entries are not supposed to talk about the public view or support. However, Suchi was giving hints to the HMs. Was she doing this, per BB's guidance? As a way to cause a stir among the HMs? Her entry caused a big stir inside the BBH, the day ended up in 6 nominations. Now,... Let’s see what happened in the BIGG Boss House last night and today!

Last night: Day 28

Viva:

I was reminded of the viva exams we have in school, college. Suchi was sitting at one place, and the HMs (one by one) went to Suchi to know what the public thought about them. As if Suchi is our representative!

Rio first approached Suchi and told her that since she mostly spoke in English when giving out his emoji, he did not understand! He asked her for meaning of 'inquisitive'. Suchi explained to him the meaning, and said that to her, it appears that his group was generally waiting for his orders and guidance. Especially, Nisha. She asked Rio to enable Nisha to become independent.

Next, Suresh's turn. Suchi advised Suresh to be how he was before the crying in confession room incident.

Next, Anitha. Suchi boosted Anitha's ego, and asked her to patch up with Suresh.

Next, Bala. Suchi told Bala that his play boy image and his interactions with Sanam and Shivani were cool eye-candy to the viewers. She also told him that she thought that Archana was using motherly affection as her game strategy.

Next, Archana. Suchi told Archana that she (viewers?) felt that she was trying to trap Balaji with his emotions, exploiting his bad childhood.

Actually, I think Suchi was instigating the HMs. She provoked them to bring out the bad side of them, stating that the viewers liked it. She was misguiding the HMs. Is this her game strategy, or BB’s?!

Yesterday, when Suchi entered the BBH, ’kutty pisase’ song played at the background. This super duper hit song was sung by Simbu and Suchi. Today, The BBH was full of fights, after her entry.

Later, Suresh and Balaji were talking with Suchi, wherein Balaji said he made Suresh win the passing of box game (this happened a few days ago, to rekindle the memory of readers). Balaji said he asked Samyuktha to make Suresh won the task. This statement brought a sleepless night for Suresh, as he was upset that he didn't win the task on his own. I think something is off with this Balaji.