BIGG BOSS 81: TAMIL Season 4 Review: Best and Boring performers of the week!

Today’s Bigg boss episode was quite interesting. After the morning song, golden ball task was done, followed by the selection of the Best and Boring performers. First look poster of Aari’s Bagawan movie was released.

Day 81 : 8.00AM

Morning ‘Adhar Adhar’ song was played. After the song, Bala, Rio, Aajeedh were making fun of Aari. Aajeedh was mocking Aari’s dialogue ’Nan en opinion solren’. Bala and Rio joined him. Gabi passed comments from the kitchen

Keynote:

Yesterday Aari argued for Gabi. He was of the opinion that Gabi was fit for 6th place but placed in the 9th place. Aari felt it was unfair since Rio, Ramya and Somu who were in her group were placed 1,2 & 3rd place. But Gabi did not realize it. I pity her.

Fourth round: (golden ball task)

BB announced that each HM would get one golden ball. As Rio got 1st place in yesterday’s task, he would get additional 3 golden balls, Ramya (2nd place) would get 2 extra and Somu (3rd place) will get 1 extra. This is the sirapu parisu??

Those who caught the ball could select one power card and act accordingly, mostly positive for them. If the HMs didn't catch the ball, they will not get a card.

Interesting points:

First golden ball came for Rio. He lost his chance. But, he had 3 more chances.

Next, Ramya caught her ball. She took the card as per which, she could select one person and make his/her points from yesterday, to zero. Ramya selected Rio and make his point zero.