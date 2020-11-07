Bigg boss house got new Boss, Aari: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, Day33 Highlights

Bigg boss was mainly focused on selecting the best performers of the week, and selecting the Captain for next week. It also had the Preeti zodiac cosmo task, and ended with the (non) resolution of veembu thatha ’s kusumbu matter.

The day in Bigg boss house started with a song ’oh oh Sanam.’ As usual, Shivani woke Balaji up! Suresh didn't dance today as well and sat alone with a rigid face.

After morning warm up, Sanam was teaching dance steps to the housemates, for the song ’Nila adhu vanathu melae.’ The housemates sang ’Maman otandi peria looseandi’, and made Sanam dance. There’s nothing more to comment on this!