BIGG BOSS Season 4 Tamil Day 24: Archana, Bala Mom - Son Bonding

SUBAM! SUBAM! SUBAM!

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with yesterday’s fight and ended in Happy mode.

Yesterday, I concluded my review with ’edir parathadai edir parungal’! Yea, today, it was really unexpected. Today’s episode started with a fight and travelled into affection and love.

The heat of the moment:

Today’s Bigg Boss episode started with yesterday’s fight (midnight actually).

Aari started the conversation. He asked Archana & co., to share their opinion, and avoid unnecessary arguments. Archana told Balaji that his reaction was over the top. He had not informed earlier that he is unwell; not did any of his teammates say that they will pitch in for him.

Bala, in turn, said Archana’s comment ’etti pakkarthuku mattum mudiyuma’ was also over the top. I am not answerable to such a captain, he said.

Strictly going by the professional relationship, with me being the captain of the BBH, you ( Balaji) are answerable to me, said Archana.

Sorry, I cannot be answerable you, Balaji replied.

Then, Suresh interfered and tried to control Archana. Ramya tried to control Balaji. Rio interfered and told Balaji he was trying to provoke.

Bala went out of the room and cried.

Rio, jithan and Somu hugged Archana and consoled her.

Mother and son relationship in Bigg Boss House:

Suresh and Samyuktha advised Balaji to talk to Archana and resolve the issue. BalaJi said, his ’Ammi araika veppen’ statement was made in anger, and he didn't mean it. Simultaneously, Archana was telling Rio & co., that she still could not get angry at him. She had a soft corner for him. She also added that she is 38 years old and was treating the 24 years old Balaji like her son. Wow!! I remember Archana hosting Ilamai Pudhumai. Time runs so fast!!