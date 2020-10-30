BIGG BOSS Season 4 TAMIL, DAY 25 Highlights: Anitha speech, Housemates Reaction

Archana and Anitha went overboard!

There is a limit to everything. Archana making Nisha brush her (Archana's) teeth was yuckkkk; Anitha’s lengthy emotional speech on her husband until Samyuktha stopping her prove that there should be a limit for everything!

Today’s Bigg Boss episode started with the song ‘Mutta kannalae’. Suresh danced better than others, standing in one place.

Nisha brushing Archana’s teeth:

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to continue with the task 'Rajangam'. Archana asked Nisha to brush her teeth, and to wash her face. OMG! Nisha was trying to do it comically, but it was surely a punishment for the viewers. There is a limit for everything, BB. Was it necessary to telecast this? Disgusting! Kadavulae! When will 2020 come to an end?

Nallagunam:

BB asked the loser HMs, to share the Nallagunam of the Rajangam team HMs.

Ramya said Rio’s vidamuyarchi is very appreciable. Rio asked for details. Suresh cut in between and said, "so far you have not done anything. So Ramya, is asking you to achieve something." ‘Sandulae Sindhu’! Suresh is a master in this.

Shivani and Sanam said Balaji is honest. But the way he is expressing his opinion, and tone is not correct.

Sanam praised Archana too. She said Archana is very giving, and gives whatever anyone asks for. Immediately Balaji mentioned that one day, Sanam was complaining that Archana refused to give lemon to her. Sanam didn’t react to this at the time, but later asked Balaji why he was always trying to mess with her. She said she got into trouble now, as Archana was asking her for more details on the lemon issue. Balaji said that he stated facts, but Sanam pointed out that the matter happened a few days ago, and there wasn’t any point dragging it now. While speaking, Sanam was pointing out her fingers, which irritated Balaji and made him angry.