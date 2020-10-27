BIGG BOSS Season 4 TAMIL, Day 22 Highlights! Its Suresh vs Anitha Again!

Cooking competition:

Suresh & Archana prepared food from the village side. Sanam & Balaji prepared food from the city side. Other HMs were cheering their teams. City team won the cooking task. Anita said the payasam prepared by the village team was a bit too sweet. Anita got royal reception from the two teams, and she enjoyed being the judge.

Suresh was a little bit upset. He is a chef of course. He said the jaggery kheer made by Sanam and Balaji contained mud and hair. They didn’t filter it Bla Bla Bla. Same time he also told whatever the judgement is, it should be accepted.

’Behind every successful man, one woman is there.’

Next, the male contestants of the BBH had to talk about the female contestants. Everyone said how they were relating to them, as a mother, as sister and as a friend.

Velmurugan, in addition to praising the female contestants, spoke about his wife. She is the reason behind his success, he said. He has inferiority complex since he is from a village and is not able to speak English, and it was his wife who moulded him, he said. He helped her to complete her PhD . He dedicated a song to his wife. Too good.

‘Behind every successful man, one woman is there.’! And, vice versa!

Then Velmurugan sang a song, dedicated for his mother, which was touching.

Performing Pooja:

Suresh organised this very well. 100% dedication. 100% traditional. First, they kept the dolls they painted on the steps. 16 lamps were there and each participant lit one lamp. Then Archana was holding the pot to be kept on the top of the step. Suresh was holding a plate containing rice that had to be put in the pot, and started calling the ladies one by one. Sumangali Anitha come, he said. She came and put rice from the plate to the pot. Then, one after another, all the ladies did this, irrespective of their personal faith or age. 👏👏 As being done in village side he called Shivani, kanni ponnu come! True involvement!

Then he called Ajeedh, being youngest of the group and ask him to pour water. Archana kept the pot on the top of the step. They displayed the food items on the leaf. Suresh asked to give kulavi sound. Everyone did. Velmurugan sang a song. Pooja went well.