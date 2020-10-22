Suresh Vs Sanam! BIGG BOSS TAMIL4 Day 17 Highlights

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with the song ”sari, sari ”. HMs dancing was as usual, ok ok.

After the song, BB announced to swap the teams. The Demons team become kings, and the kings team become Demons.

Kings team: Suresh as King; Archana as Rajamadha; Shivani, Anitha and Gabri as a princess; Aari, Jithan and Ajeedh as the princes.

Demons team: Velmurugan as Demon’s thalaivar, Nisha, Ramya, Sanam, Samyuktha, Rio, Balaji and Somu as followers.

Today’s Demon’s team analyzed yesterday's strategy followed by yesterday's demon team and decided to use five senses to shake the Kings’ side. Ramya gave the idea to use the senses of smelling & hearing.

Ramya only gave the idea, but the execution was done by other demons. I think this is Ramya’s strategy. If any dispute arises, or anything goes wrong, her name will not come into the picture. The person who executed will only be blamed.

First, Archana came and won the task. 👏 She entered back into the kingdom. Here a noteworthy conversation happened between Balaji and Ramya. They felt that Yesterday Archana, as demon said she had no heart to defeat Rio. Similarly today, Rio made sure Archana won. So, partiality and groupism definitely prevail inside the Bigg Boss House.