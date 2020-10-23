Bigg Boss Tamil Day 18 Review: `Kanchana' Suresh `Panchayath Thalaivi' Archana

Balaji’s Tamil was bad, but the content was good. He pointed out Sanam’s disrespectful words she uttered yesterday and said Anandamana kudumbam would not speak like that against their thatha.

Brilliant performance by Nisha

Nisha’s speech was extraordinary. She proved she is a good debater. Her experience supported her. With humour and with perfect examples, the way she delivered was outstanding! ”kovil endral archanai irukum, kudumbam endral prachanai irukum”, ”Anbana kudumbathil Potti poduvargal, anal vittukoduthu viduvargal” this was Nisha’s conclusion.

Ajeedh was upset that the speakers from Anandamana kudumbam were pointing out that no one wanted to grab the e-pass from him because there is no potti manapanmai among them. Ajeedh felt it was projected as if he got the e pass, not on his own efforts. Of course, Anitha and Ramya defended this. But still, it fully reflected the mind of HMs that the e-pass is still with him on the mercy of others.

Archana copied Mr Papaiah’s style. In between saying Ah Ah, Oh Oh! 😄😄 Ayyyyooo!!

Her judgement was Anandamana kudumbam with arokiyamana potti is always good. She also added that they would make the BB season4 the best one! Sure, Good luck with that!

Groupism in Bigg Boss House:

Next scene was at the dining table. It seems Rio asked all the HMs to assemble at the dining table while having food. His intention was for everyone to sit together and talk, at least while having food. Ramya, Shivani and Ajeedh were missing. From Rio’s talk, we could guess that Ajeedh is not interested in this idea. Ramya said instead of sitting she is standing and talking with others. Shivani told she finished her food and hence left. Rio insisted on sitting there, even after they finished eating, for sometime. Rio said ”few HMs think groupism is there in the BBH. I want to break that opinion, and so asked all to assemble at the dining table during lunchtime.”

Ramya correctly pointed out that Rio was always carrying 'groupism' in his mind, and was always talking about it. Rio got wild and said ok, from tomorrow onwards no need to gather at the dining table for lunch.