BIGG BOSS TAMIL DAY 28, Highlights: Velmurugan Evicted, RJ Suchitra entered

Analysis on captainship task:

Then Kamal came to captainship task. Straight away he asked Balaji why he made Samyuktha win. He said Somu is a puppet in his group (Archana's) and he nominated him for eviction. So he didn't want Somu to become the captain, and hence helped Samyuktha to become the captain. He also said groupism is there. If Somu was selected then he would be influenced indirectly by that group. When Kamal asked him to name them (the group members), Balaji named Rio, Nisha, and Vel but hesitated to name Archana. Amma Pillai pasam interfered. But Somu denied and said there was no such influence. Rio and Archana strongly refused any groupism. Archana said everyone is grown up, and no one could influence anyone. Hahaha!

Sanam Rocks:

Sanam said that two groups were there in the BBH, and she is not in any group. Since Bala named one group, Sanam named the other. She said the other group is Bala, Ramya, Samyuktha, Shivani , Gabri and Aajeedh.

She also added that Bala's - the angry young man of that group, reaction would be mild when it comes to his group, and several notches ruder when it comes to another group. Sanam was very confident! Rio, only Rio clapped for Sanam’s speech. I agree with Sanam! You go girl!

Kamal asked Ramya why she selected Samyuktha for the captsinship task, replacing Nisha. Ramya rightly pointed out that had she been aware than Bala was not interested to participate, she could have swaped Bala instead of Nisha. She added that Bala would generally perform well in tasks. Ramya said Samyuktha is good in decision making, and so, she swaped Nisha for Sam.

Media Nagarigam:

Then he spoke about the 'who you are missing the most' topic. Kamal said to Samyuktha that it was not fair of her, to stop Anitha’s speech. Audience could do it, and feel like it was a drag, but as a co-artist, Samyuktha had no power to do so. Samyuktha said it was diner time, and that Suresh is a sugar patient, and everyone was tired and sleepy.

Anita interfered and said Nisha and Rio took more time, but no one stopped them. They didn't give me space, she told. Then kamal took an example from Ramayana and said Anumar while conveying the message to Rama that he had met Sita, just said ’Kanden Seethaiyai’ to relieve Rama of his tension and curiosity fast. Similarly, he advised Anitha to talk in a crisp 'headline' fashion. Kamal’s advise to Anitha was perfect.