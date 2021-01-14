BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 100 Review: Last week heats up ‘outside’ Bigg Boss House!

Today’s Bigg boss episode was a 100th day special episode! Obvious and shameless image pumping for Vijay TV chella kutty Rio was the highlight of today’s episode. Anbarasi Archana was mostly quiet today – it is raining in Chennai!

Entry of Vel, Sanam, Suchi, Sam and Ajeedh:

Aari was sweeping the living room by himself. Somu asked him to come out and join them in their chat. Somu also said that had Aari called him, he would have come to clean. Aari said that the place was dirty, and so he was cleaning. He finished all, except bedrooms. Somu said that he would clean during night time and left.

Is it Aari’s house? Or is he the leader? Why should he call others to clean? Don’t others have eyes? Well, they do! They only don’t have the intent. But when they see Aari cleaning, they panic, worrying that he will get the votes! A bunch of duds!