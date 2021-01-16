BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 101 Review: Thalaivar rocks!

Rio, who was in the kitchen thought that they were referring to him and unnecessarily interfered in their conversation. I can still smell his desperation in my home! He said that whatever Aari said, he took it positively. The discussion then turned to Rio and Aari.

Rio asked Aari to be happy for at least the remaining three days and asked him to join with their group and enjoy. Aari retorted that he is ready to join with their group, but would they play with him? Good answer Aari! Rio replied that he spent good time with Aari.

Did Anbu group allow anyone who played individually, to join their group? Anbu group had Anbarasi’s rajyam and strict rules that the group members had to abide by. Anbu group protects. But Anbu group also punishes sternly. Key example is Anitha and Somu. They were friends initially when they came to BBH. But Somu was a part of the Anbu group. Anitha was not Somu had to choose. As regards Aari, he was never the person to abide by these rules of the Anbu gang. OMG! I feel like I am writing about some dangerous cult. I sometimes think how different Season 4 would have been if Archana had not been there. Too late now.

When Aari and Rio were in jail, they had a nice bonding. But once they came outside, Anbarasi had strict boundaries. Aari mentioned their happy time in jail two-three times.