BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 102 Review: Gabi’s brilliant move. Kudos!

Gabi was one of the best contestants in the Anbu gang. Anyways, Gabi was emotional when she was about to leave. Bala, Somu and Rio hugged her. BB confirmed her decision and asked her to come out of the BBH through the main gate. She broke her hundi and distributed the coins to everyone.

Aari hugged her and said she was mass inside the BBH, and kissed her.

While Gabi was leaving, Bala asked her to vote for him. Poor guy, trying to get whatever he can. Sanam asked her not to do that mistake!! Haha

After Gabi left, Archana commented that people were leaving their group one by one and going out. And they were just watching. Well, that’s the game, darling!

Nisha was correctly questioning Rio:

‘Enda ippadi irukae, paithiyakaran Madirai iruke’ she said. Again Rio said that he wanted to go home. Rio said that had he been nominated and got evicted he would have left the house happily.

Then Producer Pulla Jithan and Archana motivated him. Jithan said it would be a Gethu moment for him on the stage and advised him to be happy for the remaining two days.

Key note:

I feel Archana thought that all the top finalists would from their Anbu group and one of them would be the winner. .. the group had a big problem. Her. She was the one who spoiled the game. Before her entry they were playing individually, except Nisha, who was continuously tagging with Rio.

And with Rio, I think he is upset that he might not win the title, and was possibly feeling that walking away with money will help him save face. Bala was also upset for two days, but now seems fine. Ramya seems to be in happy go lucky mood. Among the finalists, Ramya and Aari didn’t interfere with Gabi’s decision, and didn’t give her any unnecessary advise. They knew it was a smart move.