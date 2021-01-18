BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 104 Review: Pens down! Its results day!

Positives among the contestants:

Kamal then asked the contestants to tell if there was anything to be reconsidered among the five finalists.

Bala said he had a rift with Aari. He already asked sorry to him. For Aari, he was villan and for Bala, Aari is villan.

Somu said that he had no problem with Ramya. With Bala and Aari, he initially had problems but now he was friendly with them.

Rio said that he has problem with Bala and Aari. After going out Rio’s friendship with Bala would depend on how he acts. Rio also said he was not comfortable with Aari’s lengthy speech.

Ramya said she had problems only with Aari. Two times she fought with him, one time she sought sorry. In second incident she didn’t ask as she felt she was right.

When they go out it would be fine she said.

Quick note:

Weird thing is, Kamal asked this question to everyone. But not to Aari. Or was it edited? If Kamal didn’t ask just him, it is not fair on Kamal’s part. If Kamal asked, and the channel edited only his answer, it is not fair on the channel’s part.

Gabi met Kamal on stage:

Gabriella wore a saree and came on stage. Kamal asked ‘Has Gabi not come?’

He said they both were in green color costume. (patchai Pasel).

He asked about her eviction with 5 lacs.

Gabi said that something is better than nothing, and said she was happy that her family felt proud of her.

Kamal appreciated Gabi’s smart move.

At the same time, Kamal asked why she didn’t run upto the end and show her sportsmanship.

Quick note:

If taking the money mid-way is so unsportsmanly, why is Vijay TV even offering it? In my opinion, this is also the game strategy. Evaluating your chances of winning, and deciding to part with a smaller fund mid-way is also a brain based decision. Ofcourse, the ex-consultants spoilt most of it by revealing way too much.

Gabi said that she was one of the finalists, and was happy with her decision.