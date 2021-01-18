BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 105 Review: Aari Wins! Love wins but hatred in the name of love won't!

Today's Bigg boss episode started with the travel of the Makkal Theerpu box wherein the name of the winner was kept in a card. It reached Kamal’s hand and he took the winner card and kept it in his coat pocket. While the box was travelling, a voice was telling that so far from season 1 to season 4, 297 plus crore votes have been cast, and for this finale week of season 4, 31.27 crore votes were cast.

Bigg Boss introduced the evicted contestants on stage, before they took their seats.

Kamal’s entry:

Kamal entered the stage in a black kadhi suit, and looked super handsome.

Today, 17.01.2021 is Dr. M.G. Ramachandran avargal’s birthday. Kamal launched the documentary, ‘Kalathai Vendravan’ on the occasion of the Former Chief Minister’s 104th Birth day. I am proud to say MGR is my all time favorite.