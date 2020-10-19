New Captain received more masks; Rekha gets eliminated... BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4, Day 14 highlights

Today Kamal started the episode with ’the new normal’, and gave a message on the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask. He spoke about TASMAC. Yes, the kudimagans are in the habit of keeping their slippers for reservin’ their space on the circle and sit under shade in their group. Where is social distancing? Are the circles drawn for the public or their slippers?! They are the main cause of spreading COVID-19. This is only one example Kamal has given.

Similar things also happen in koyembedu market, bus stand and a few more places. Kamal also explained how to wear the mask - covering the nose. And one should not touch inner portion of the mask where our saliva may be accumulated. Though the message on wearing a mask is repeated again and again in different ways, Kamal again reiterated the same. 🙏

”Agathin alagu mugathil theriyum” Suresh was so silent. Hence Kamal asked what was running in his mind. He symbolically acted like Naradhar, saying BB is acting like Naradhar. Others got confused but Kamal immediately understood, responded.