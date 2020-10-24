Ranking from 16 to 1: BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4: Day 19: Highlights

From 8th to 1st position:

Ramesh 8th place, Nisha 7th, Ajeedh 6th, Rio 5th, Gabri 4th, Balaji 3rd, Shivani 2nd, and Ramya 1st place.

It's surprising how the HMs selected Shivani for 2nd place! There is no contribution, no involvement. Just like showpiece, she is living inside the BBH. Maybe, the HMs might have thought that she has huge followers in her Instagram and has fans for her dance. If at all the is in the eviction list, her fans would vote for her.

Ramya also is most of the time in the silent mode. But when comes to the tasks, she performs well.

Archana and Rio were discussing Balaji’s comments about Archana. Rio said you were taking care of him (Balaji) nicely but see how he responded. This is called ’punnai kiri kiri perusakuvadu’, Rio said.

Archana replied yes, his childhood was hard, so I have sympathy for him and took extra care! This is called ’veliyil pora onanai tholil vittukardhu.’But still, Balaji’s observation about Archana is 100% correct. She is biased and shows favour to Rio.

Suresh advised Balaji that though he is straight forward, honest and bold, at times he comes across as rude and arrogant while speaking. The way he asked Velmurugan if he knew the meaning for the word ’Diplomatic’ in front of all HMs was incorrect. Though Balaji argued with Suresh, and was not ready to accept his mistake, later, he asked sorry to Velmurugan. Velmurugan said Sanam told him the meaning, but he forgot. So innocent!! Then, Balaji told him the meaning again.

The general opinion is, if one knows English well, they think high of themselves. English is just one of the 1000s of languages in the world like Tamil. Balaji’s Tamil is very bad. His Tamil debate yesterday sucked. Velmurugan could have easily given him the fittest reply, when Balaji asked the meaning for diplomatic, Velmurugan could have pointed out Balaji’s poor knowledge in Tamil and teased him in front of others.