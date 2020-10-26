BIGG BOSS TAMIL 4, Day 21 Highlights: Ajeedh rejoined; New captain Archana!

‘Nenjamundu nermai undu odu Aari.’

The eviction process: Ajeedh evicted and rejoined; New captain Archana!

Cribbing Anitha:

Today's episode started with a discussion that happened between Aari and Anitha. No!no!no! It's not a discussion. It was a monologue. Only Anitha was talking! She didn't allow Aari to talk. She said ’ manasukkum moolaikum naduvule poradaren’, and So she often sits alone and introspects. But Others think that she is in an off mood. She said she was cornered by others.

Watching her footage for a few minutes a day is causing headache to the viewers. Can we imagine how it is for the HMs spending 24hours with her? Their ears might be bleeding.

It is Always just one-way traffic for Anitha.

Again in the same kitchen area, Anitha told Rio that Archana misunderstood her. Rio asked her to go and talk to Archana. When Anitha goes to Archana, Archana tells her that since Anitha wanted space, she left the place. For this, Anitha said that she meant others when she said she wanted space, n didn’t mean Archana. Archana replied that even if she meant her, she won’t mind and hugged her. Godddd. Unnecessary drama.

Kamal entered with full suit costume👌, and started with a note that today was Saraswathi pooja ana Ayudha pooja. He said he Generally, does not celebrate the festival, but he prays with his work equipment. He also said that we are still importing the latest equipment for cinema, and not manufacturing here, which is sad.

He rearranged the seatings of Velmurugan and Suresh and asked for some space for Anitha. lol. He told her that she is the one who does not ever give space to others to talk. Well said, Kamal.

He also advised her not to be too calculative of space, as It would end with a fight, as in the case of Hitler. Hitler fought for space as he felt Germany, being surrounded by hills, didn’t have enough space.

Wow!! What a big jump by Kamal. Comparing Anitha asking for space, with Hitler causing World War 2!

Cornering:

Then he came to the topic of cornering. Since Suresh was sitting in the corner, he started with him. Suresh said he was cornered by other HMs. So now, he was sitting on their head, so that nobody could see him and corner him. In Tamil, he said ‘nann thala mela utkanthutten.’ For this, Ramya commented yes, you are ‘male’. ‘Aamam, neenga male than’. Mokka joke!