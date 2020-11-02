BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 27 Highlights: Kamal appreciates Anitha

Melliya Kadhal:

Archana was folding Somu’s clothes. Uhm, why!!?? Why does anyone have to do anyone else's personal work? It enables others to be lazy and take the person doing the work for granted. Atari’s opinion about Archana is perfect! Archana is always doing something or the other. Previous day, she was massaging his head.

Anyways, She found chocolate in his dress, and asked where from he got that from. He said someone had given him three weeks ago, and he was keeping it safe. His friends Rio, Nisha and Archana were teasing him about saving the special chocolate. They asked who had given him that. Before Somu could mention the name, BB showed Ramya walking. So the viewers easily guessed it was Ramya. Then Somu accepted that Ramya gave him the chocolate and that she wanted him to give it back to her, when he leaves BBH, wishing her All the best. He said there was nothing more. Archana was teasing him "Asadu valiuthu". And ya, his face was really like that!

Archana and Nisha asked for the chocolate as they are doing so much work for him. Again, why!!!! He hesitated, but his friends made him open the chocolate cover and give it to them. His friends were Kalachifying him. Nice moment!

Is there Meliya Kadhal developing between Somu and Ramya? Let’s wait and see.

Sumangali - Mangalagaram:

Over to Kamal. Kamal started "Mangalagaramaha arambikalam". Directly, he started with Anitha’s view on inviting "sumangalis" first for the Pooja. He asked the opinion of the other ladies inside the BBH. Archana, Nisha, Gabri and Ramya told that Anitha's views were welcoming, but that stage where she spoke was not for that. They also added that she took her life as an example, which also could have been avoided. Shivani and Samyuktha said her views are welcoming and there was nothing wrong in speaking on that stage, during Dasaratha celebrations.

Kamal also said that if something is good for the society it can be spoken at any stage. It was Periyar who started window empowerment. Kamal said he is “paguthariwadhi” and appreciates whomever speaks about such things at any stage. He said, "I appreciate Anitha for using the BB stage and am also using this stage for the same." He clapped for her. He said had periyar been there now, he would appreciate Anitha. On his behalf, Kamal and the team were appreciating her.

Anitha started crying. Kamal said that her 'crying' is wrong. Again she started crying. One thing I am wondering. How do these ladies inside the BBH get tears immediately, all the time, without glycerin? Like I said in my previous reviews also, I think Anitha was right bringing the topic, but felt she was overacting a bit today! Summave eppidi kanner varum?