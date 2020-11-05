BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 31 Highlights: Aari won the day!

Today’s Bigg Boss Episode was a continuation of yesterday's and dealt with three more cases. Amidst nail-biting USA Presidential elections, the BIGG Boss cases were also exciting and had heated arguments exchanged. Today was Aari’s day, and Balaji received his overdue 'bulbu' moment!

Aari won the day! Josier Suresh upset!

The day in Bigg boss house started with the song ‘ Pona Povudhunu’. Suresh danced well, and other Housemates were ok ok.

Suresh was asked to act like a josier. With a Footnote that he had no faith in astrology, he started his act. ’Joshiam pakalaya joshiam’?! His predictions about Nisha and Somu were very funny. Suresh, I think, thoroughly involves himself in all activities and gives his 100%. He does not see his age as a barrier, which is very good.

BB ordered to start and continue the Vivadha Mandram task.

Somu vs Balaji:

Everyone, including judge Suchi, were in their respective positions in the court. Somu argued that he could not understand Balaji’s comment about him being a puppet. Somu asked Balaji to explain it to him several times but in vain.

Balaji said that he already spoke about this to Kamal, about Somu being influenced by his group. He said no other clarification was needed.

Judge Suchi invited the other HMs to join either party, as supporters. Most of the HMs, including Gabi (Balaji’s friend), supported Somu. Balaji had no supporters! Ajeedh, Shivani and Samyuktha stayed neutral.