BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 34 Highlights: It's Kamal's Birthday Special!

Today’s Bigg boss episode started with Kamal’s Birthday celebrations, and throughout the episode, there were wishes pouring in from Nagarjuna and Telugu Bigg Boss, Mohanlal, Kamal’s siblings’ families, and his daughters! Vikram’s title teaser was released. Also, Balaji was grilled for the word Tharuthala, and Samyuktha was reprimanded for her manipulated captainship!

Today’s episode started with Kamal’s mass entry. While he was entering the stage, BIGG BOSS conveyed his Birthday wishes to Kamal, and asked for a treat. Kamal said “I treat everyone equally and respectfully”, and that, that was his treat! See, how he plays with language!

Cake for Kamal:

Our BIGG Boss HMs also conveyed their wishes to Kamal. They prepared a cake for him, which was delivered to the stage. Kamal said he put ‘Anbu’ as icing on the cake and sent it back to them.

Kamal shared that his Birth date - 7th November, is also his father’s death date ☹. He said that he (Kamal) is 66 years old today, and has been in cinema for 60 years!

He said his child, born two and half years ago, has now started walking with the support of the public. He was talking about ‘Makkal Needhi Maiyam’, started two and a half years back!

The HMs, headed by Ajeedh and Suchi, sang a few songs from Kamal’s movies, starting with ‘Ammavum neeyae’ from Kalathur kanamma, ending with ‘yarendru therigiratha’ from Vishvaroopam!

Ilayaraja, SPB and Kamal:

Kamal said he was reminded of Ilayaraja and S P Balasubramaniam on hearing these songs from the HMs. He shared that every year, on Kamal’s Birthday, S P Balasubramaniam would be with him! Last year, S P B was in Hyderabad, and could not be with Kamal. So he sent an audio clipping, wishing Kamal for his Birthday! Kamal played that audio clipping on the stage. It was so touching. Kamal kann kalanginar!