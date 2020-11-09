BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4 DAY 35, HIGHLIGHTS: Suresh evicted, Aari - Bala fight!

Today’s Bigg Boss episode started with a fight between Bala and Aari, followed by Kamal nailing Bala and Suchi. It ended with the eviction of veembu thatha, Navarasa Nayagan - Suresh!

Aari-Bala fight:

There was a huge fight between Bala, Samyuktha and Aari. Samyuktha blamed Aari, saying, "aludhu, aludhu, he got the captain post." Badhilukku, Aari asked as to how she (Samyukhtha) became the captain of the house, the previous week? Yes, he is right in asking that. Everyone knows that Samyuktha's captaincy was at Bala's mercy. Then, Bala accused Aari, saying that Aari had projected before Kamal that Bala had lied in two matters, when in reality that was not the case. As usual, Sanam poked her nose, and said that she knew what those two lies were, and that she would explain. Bala got angry, and aggressively kicked a chair. Samyuktha told him that it was a waste (of time) to talk to them, and took him inside. All the other HMs were watching this fight!

Over to Kamal:

Since today’s bigg boss episode centered around vivadha mandram, he was in a lawyer's attire. Ramya pointed this out. Kamal said that both his father and brother were/are lawyers. He thought that he didn’t study law, but atleast he should wear the dress.

He also spoke a bit about Diwali, and asked the viewers to buy simple crackers, that does not pollute the air much (but at the same time, will help sustain the cracker industry and its workers).

"Kamal nailed Suchi" moments:

Kamal started with court cases. Suresh Vs Sanam case was taken. Kamal openly accused Suchi that her judgements were biased, and that she was supporting Balaji. He also added that her judgements (generally, and not the Suresh v Sanam case) were not based on the arguments, but on the votes of other HMs, which was not correct. Suchi said that she does not know much about court rules, and hence preferred to go by karuthu Kanippu.

Even a lay man knows that judgements are given by the judges based on the arguments, Kamal said. Also, I was thinking, Suchi did not follow karuthu kanippu in all cases. In Suresh v Sanam, she gave her decision based on Balaji's supporting arguments for Sanam. She might have known that if she went for karuthu kanippu there, Sanam would have lost, as everyone knows that Sanam pokes her nose in everything! And now she is telling some cock and bull story!