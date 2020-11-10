BIGG BOSS TAMIL SEASON 4, DAY 36 Highlights: It's Diwali celebration time in Bigg Boss house

Then, Sanam told Anitha that she can make sambar with moong dal (payatham parupu), which they could use, as side dish for pongal for breakfast, and also for rice in the afternoon.

Anitha objected to this, and said that moongdal sambar can not be used for lunch, as it won’t be suitable for rice. And,... just like that, this turned into a fight! Rio interfered. Then, Archana found the toor dal packet, and gave it to the Kicteh team. Huh! The packet was lying in the kitchen all this while! Summave sanda podranga pa, ozhunga kooda paarkama!

But, it didn't stop there. Anitha got angry because of this whole saga, and went to bed as a strike (yes, this is still morning!)!! Other (non-kitchen team) HMs were joking about the delayed supply of food!

The whole mess in Kitchen:

Aari then entered the kitchen, to know what was happening. Rio explained, and asked Aari to move Anitha from the kitchen team, and replace her with someone else. Rio said that if someone cooks in anger, andhe sapadu odambulae othadu! Sabbah! Sanam supported Anitha and asked Rio not to take Anitha's anger seriously.

After sometime Anitha came out, and joined them. Rio asked her to go back, as she abruptly left the kitchen in anger. She (Anitha) said that Rio didn’t come on time, to support, and came only when the argument turned into a fight. Rio replied that initially, he did not find their argument serious, and so, did not interfere. For that, Anitha said that she made sure that the argument did not become serious. Achacho! Rio pointed out that the menu was already fixed the previous day, as pulyodarai, and asked why Anitha changed it! For this, Anitha countered asking why Rio didn't remind her! Uhm, why should he? Was not the menu discussed with all the HMs assigned to kitchen duty?

Anitha - Angry bird:

Then, Aari asked Anitha what happened. She (Anitha) repeated the whole saga again! I was surprised that Anitha was raising her voice, but Aari did not say anything. Being captain of the house, he was very very patient today. Anyways, he just said that since Archana found and gave them the toor dal, the issue was solved!

Rio , Somu and Jithan were discussing later, about the kitchen fight. Rio rightly pointed out that it is very difficult to handle Anitha. Rio asked Shivani, if she could join in kitchen team, and take Anitha's place. She asked, "vedikai pakkava?"😁