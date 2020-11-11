BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 37 Highlights: Rio Vs Anitha! Archana Paatti!

Bigg boss house morning started with the song 'ketta kodukura bhoomi idhu’. I feel tired saying everyday that the HMs dance was just ok ok. I think it goes without saying!

Then, Bigg Boss announced the Luxury Budget Task :

’Patti Solai Thatadhe’.

Archana was the paatti (apt!). As per the setting of the task, Archana paati is supposed to be 'romba nyayamanavanga'. Samyuktha's family has been working with this paati for many parambarais (generations). Samyukhtha's daughter is Anitha. Samyukhtha and Anitha were taking care of Archana, whose grown up children are abroad and reluctant to visit her. So, Archana charts a plan to make her sons and daughters come to her village. She tells them that she is making a will. Immediately, her money hungry children come running (I mean, flying) from abroad.

Bigg Boss introduced the other characters:

- Nisha is a daughter, and her husband is Rio. Both are scientists! Nisha gave him love torture (what is that?), and married him.

- Sanam is another daughter, and her husband is Jithan. Sanam (in this story) is someone who always seeks self-importance. Her husband is an ’edupar Kai Pillai.’ Bala is their son, and Shivani is their daughter. They both (Shivani and Balaji) are very close (in the story). They both were singing the song ’engae annan engae annan avarai pasathulae adichuka alillai’. But, their body language didn't look like they were playing the roles of 2 siblings! And, Thank God! They didn't sing a song from ’Pasa Malar’!

- Aari is the eldest son, wife is Suchi. Aari is a very responsible person. Their son, is Ajeedh. Ajeedh likes his cousin, Shivani. Shivani likes him too, but is scared of Balaji!

- Somu is another son, and is a thief. His lover is Ramya, and is also a thief. Gabri is Ramya's partner. Their objective is to steal the property documents.

In the story, Somu introduces Ramya as his wife and Gabi as their daughter, to his mother (Archana). Archana Patti timely cut a timely joke, asking "who is the wife, and who is the daughter?" Yes, they both were very cute.

Nisha was trying to bring some comedy very now and then. It was not good, but, something is better than nothing!