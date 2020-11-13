BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 38 Highlights: Gabi Vs Balaji & Shivani!

Today's Bigg boss episode started with an enquiry by Paati with her family on what happened to the documents. Though Bala agreed that the documents were with him, he refused to give it, until he gets to know who stole it in the first place. And, no conclusion today as well, for the ’paati sollai thathadae task!’

Today’s episode, as mentioned yesterday, was the continuation of the last episode. Archana patti asked the family members to share their suspicions (on other family members), to help identify the HM who stole the documents.

Suchi said that she had her doubts on Bala, Ramya and Rio. Jithan Ramesh told that he suspected Somu.

Thirudanku thirudan:

Ramya secretly requested the BB to close the task for today. After sometime, the BB announced that the ’paati sollai thathadae ’ task would be stopped for awhile. After everyone relaxed, Balaji searched for the property documents, and found it under Somu’s bed. Wisely, he removed the documents and kept the empty file back under Somu’s bed.

Gabi watched this, and informed Ramya and Somu (remember, they are the thirudan 'family'!).

Bala took the documents in a wise manner, but he did that after the game was paused. Totally unfair, and against the rules!