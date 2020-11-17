BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 43 Highlights: 7 Housemates in eviction list!

Viboothi: Archana’s game strategy?!

Later, Archana was talking to Rio and complained about Somu. She said that when others called him a puppet, they stood by him. But, now, when there was a rift between Rio and Anitha, Somu was not acting like a bridge, to help sort out the differences. But, Rio supported Somu, and didn't let him down.

That night, before going to bed, Archana went to everyone, and put viboothi on their foreheads. Somu said, "mental", chellama. Archana said, paati than nalla pudhiai kodukanum", and put viboothi. "Neethan irukiyae", Somu replied. Sabbah! Thaangala. I think, Archana is using this viboothi, as her game strategy! Pasama? Veshama?

Day 43:

Day 43 started with the song ’enaku unmelathan, unaku enmelathan’. As usual, the ladies put a samiyattam. Especially, Suchi!

After kuthattam, Anitha sat on her bed, with a sad face. Sanam and Suchi were talking to her. Sanam asked, sad a? Anita nodded her head, and said that she had sent a word to Rio through his friends, asking him to come talk to her, but he had not done so. Sanam asked her to go and talk herself. Again, is Anitha an alli raani!?

Rio avoiding Anitha deliberately:

Anita asked Rio if he could spare five minutes to talk. Rio said that after breakfast, he could spend five minutes. Later, while cleaning the greens, Rio told Somu that his friend (Anitha) had come to talk to him. Somu asked him to not call her his friend. He too has gotten fed up with Anitha!

Rio corrected himself, and said that Anita wanted to talk for five minutes. He said, he would talk after breakfast. But he did not go.

Instead of telling her a 'No' to her face, he indirectly avoided her, he said.

Dosa & uthappam:

Archana and Nisha were making dosa and uthappam. When Bala asked for one more uthappam, Suchi interfered and said that she wanted Dosa and said she had not started her breakfast yet. Bala immediately leave the place, and everyone thought he was angry. Suchi offered her plate to Bala. He said he wanted to have utthapam, and would have later. Such took one dosa, and left the place.

Ajeedh being the captain, got tensed and requested the HMs to have breakfast one after another, and to avoid a crowd, as there were only 2 tavas.

Whether small or big, some argument or fight has to happen in the kitchen. Otherwise, BBH does not feel like BBH

Eviction process:

BB asked the HMs to nominate two contestants each, for eviction.

Rio, Aari, Bala, Samyuktha and Somu got 2 votes each. Anita got 8 votes. Suchi got 9 votes.

Some interesting facts of the nomination process were:

- Shivani rightly pointed out that Suchi did a sharp U’ turn in the honest/honesty issue. She nominated her. I mentioned this U turn in my review yesterday, as well!

- Samyuktha nominated Anitha, saying that she was sidumoonji max!

- Aari nominated Bala saying that for Bala, "Kadhal kannai maraikudu!" Aari’s reason was perfect. When kamal asked Bala yesterday, what had happened outside, that triggered the 'honesty' fight, Bala did not rat out Shivani. He wanted to protect her. Aari felt that Bala was compromising on his game, for 'love'.

BB later announced the nomination list, and also in general gave the reasons (for nomination), without connecting the nominated HMs!

In Suresh Chakravarthy words ’pathavachitiyae parattai’!