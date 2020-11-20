BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 46 Highlights: Ever smiling Ramya stole the show!

Qualified contestants for captainship task:

So, the 6 HMs - Archana, Samyuktha, Somu, Aari, Rio and Gabi became the contestants for the captainship task. Iduthan, Edirparathathai Edirparungal!

Archana, Rio, Samyuktha and Aari have already been captains of the BBH in earlier weeks. It would be nice if Somu or Gabi won the captainship task. It would be nice to see Gabi (a young girl) lead the house.

My Note:

At the same time, I was happy that my interpretation of the task and the winners matched with what BB had in mind. As I mentioned in my earlier review, the team’s performance was based on how far from the real world clock their counting was. It didn't matter whether they went above or below. The accuracy of the counting, was what mattered.

Bala’s justification:

Bala’s idea of counting the 3 hours in jet speed, in round 3, to compensate for their mess up in Round 1, didn't work. It only made things worse. Bussssssss Bala! Just like last week, he failed to understand the task.

But appidiyum, Bala didn’t accept his error. He was justifying his act to Ramya. "If we take average of the time difference, our score is less,... blah blach blah,... we did well,...blah blah blah". Ramya just said that he was giving justification for everything! As usual with her smiling face.

Simple theory:

Imagine this Bala - the earth rotated slowly today, and the sun didn't set for 20 hours. Tomorrow, to compensate, the earth increases its speed, and the sun sets in 6 hours. Can you imagine what havoc this will cause in people's lives? Maybe not in Bala's happy life, but in the lives of farmers, foresters, fishermen, etc etc etc? Moreover, no living being will even be able to stand without losing balance, if the earth increased its speed.

And, no other HM interpreted this task the way Bala did. He seems either out of touch, or too hasty to understand the task given.

Anyways, Kalam ponn pondradhu, kadamai kann pondradhu’.

At least now, Bala should realise his folly. But, based on his reasoning to Ramya, apparently not. Ippadiyum sila manithargal!

Ramya and Samyuktha were later talking. Suchi joined with them, and told Ramya, that since she (Suchi) was counting the time for their team in the Mani Koodu task, she should take the responsibility for the defeat. She even said she was ready to take the worst performer tag. But Ramya said that Suchi alone could not be held responsible. Bala slept during round 2 and came late. When Suchi was talking, Samyuktha left the place in the middle. A Minimum level of decency was not there with Samyuktha. She was showing her hatred openly.