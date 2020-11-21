BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 47 Highlights: Bala and Suchi in jail!

Suchi said that BB clearly announced the criteria, and that if they asked again, he would get irritated. Bala shouted at her, and said she was irritating him. I feel so bad for Suchi. She wa so so so good at one point. She was the favorite of Tamil Nadu youngsters at one point in time. People were crazy of her voice, her Hello FM show, and her first song that broke the charts in Jay Jay (movie). She also had her own talk show in Vijay TV. Ennachu!? From there, to now being yelled at by someone like Bala. She seems to be in a very low state, being ignored, isolated, and badly treated by everyone around her. Hope she gets out of this soon.

Apt to note here that 'Amma' Archana didn't come near Bala, or try to support him. Everyone seems so scared of him. ’namba moonjiyilae namae kariyai poosika vendam', they might have thought. The others are also probably fed up with his behavior, and must have thought that he deserved it.

Amma Archana also gave a lot of points to Ajeedh, while selecting Bala as the worst performer. She said that Bala didn't take part in the reverse walking and auto tasks, and slept in until late, and missed a part of his team's clock counting. Sanam interfered in between, and offered to go to jail. So much magnanimity, all of a sudden. It came out of nowhere! I don't understand Sanam's character!!!! Thats all I have to say about her, in today's episode.

I wonder one thing about Bala's refusal to go to jail. Did he expect Ramya to go, in his place? That girl is so involved in all tasks and takes a keen interest. Keep wishing Bala. It shows how out of touch he is, with reality. I think he took it as a prestige issue. If he was so concerned with his image, he should have performed well. "Empty vessels makes noise!"nu oru english pazha mozhi irukku. Bala is the perfect example for this.

Bala and Suchi in jail:

BB asked Ajeedh to get keys from the store room, unlock the jail door, and put Bala and Suchi in it. Bala commented ’Karadi kumbaluku santosham’!

Sanam in the name of entertainment, was irritating Bala. Shivani pulled her inside, but Sanam asked Shivani to stay near the jail, and give company to her. But Shivani left the place. Samyuktha teased Shivani, saying thaniya enna panna poringalo? Ramya also teased Shivani, saying "at least now she will spend some time with them." Shivani sinugaludan said, "ellarum ennai kalaikareenga!"

Suchi and Bala were singing a rap using jail as the lead word.

Now and then, Shivani went near jail. Suchi got irritated, and told Bala "un alu is staring at me. Next time, if Shivani stares, she (Suchi) won't leave her, she said.

Bala said, don't refer to Shivani as 'Un alu’. Bala shouted at BB that Suchi was taking his life (uyira vaanguraa) and torturing him.

Samyuktha and Shivani were talking. Shivani said she could not clearly hear what Suchi told Bala inside the glass door, but thought she said "xxx". Shivani was quite accurate in what she thought Suchi had told Bala (about Shivani staring).