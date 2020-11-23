BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 48 Highlights: Aari and Rio saved!

B/W movie:

Kamal appreciated the dialogues based on Black and white movie. He appreciated Rio for his acting as MGR.

Kamal shared his own experience with MGR. While shooting sakala Kala vallavan movie, Kamal got hurt, when he tried to hit a glass door in a stunt scene. MGR called him and enquired about his health. When Kamal was on call with MGR, a few reporters were also there. After the call, Kamal shared with the reporters that MGR had called him. That time MGR was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Next day, the incident was published as a kisu kisu. Again, MGR called Kamal and said that it was unnecessary to share his (MGR's) concerned call with reporters, and scolded him.

All time favourite great Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran(MGR):

My all time favorite actor is MGR. Not just for me, but for all family members who belong to my generation. My older brother's Watsapp profile picture is MGR. His caller tune is ’naan anaiyital adhu nadanthu vital ’. Everyday, when I am write BB review, I hear MGR songs. MGR's songs create a certain energy, I feel.

Anyways..., Kamal appreciated Anitha’s act as M.R.Radha. He also shared how M R Radha and MGR met in a function, and MGR took the seat next to M R Radha, though, the organisers arranged their seats in the opposite sides! Those readers who are too young to know the history between MGR and MR Radha, do Google it.

Mani koondu task analysis:

Next, Kamal touched the Mani koodu task issue. He appreciated Aari, Rio and Gabi for calculating 3 hours, the best.

He appreciated the winners of the task - Archana, Samyuktha and Somu.

Then he came to Bala. He didn't grill Bala, as expected. Only, a gentle touch. A feather touch. He asked him not to break rules, as they would also affect his team mates.

He asked the HMs to advise Bala. Ajeedh said that Bala should not go out of the box. He Advised him to follow what was in the rulebook. Ramya too, said the same thing.

Kamal thanks these HMs for their advice to Bala. Ramya said that it was not an advise, but just a tip, as Kamal used to say.

Lifela Nalla Varum, Indha Ponnu!!

Nomination ragasiyam:

Kamal spoke about the 'kadhal kannai maraikudhu' reason given during last week's nomination. He said kadhal ’kadhai kilichuduchi’. He pointed out that Rio misunderstood that Bala said kadhai kilichuduven, though, he didn't say that. Kamal said that it was very nice of them to get compromised, but Rio hitting the glass door, was not correct.

He advised Rio to store up his anger, and show it when it was necessary. Rio accepted his mistake. ’Kobam kannai maraikum!’

Cuckoo cap task:

The HMs should wear the cuckoo cap and pick a card (with the names of other HMs). They have to then share a secret of the person whose name they picked. All played a super safe game. No secrets were revealed. The viewers seem to know more about the HMs. It was super chappa.

A couple of note worthy (relatively) incidents. Archan got her own name in the card. She said that she has the tendency to go and talk to everyone. If someone does not respond well, she feels dejected. She also said that her motherly love for Bala will continue for ever.

Sabbah! I think it will continue until the BBH.

When it was Bala's turn, Bala asked Kamal if he could hold the cap in his hand. He did not want to wear it, as it took him a while to straighten his curls. Kamal asked, 'idulayum rules breakaa', but allowed him to do as he wanted.

I personally dont like Balaji with straight hair. I dont think it suits him.