BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 52 Highlights: Aari or Bala? Who is the hero?!

Ramya reasons:

Ramya then asked him for 2 reasons for nominate Rio. PP Jithan said that Rio kept everything to himself. He does not talk openly, and intervenes only when a matter became a problem. PP Jithan also said that Rio is short tempered.

Ramya then asked two reasons to nominate Nisha.

PP Jithan said that she would cut when others were speaking, to get attention to herself. PP Jithan also said that Nisha does not play independently. Ramya asked who in the house supported Nisha (in general). PP Jithan said Bala, Aari, Rio, Archana and he himself were helping her in the game.

Ramya then asked PP Jithan to give two more reasons to nominate Rio. Seriously, why did the editors not remove all this boring convo? Mattha footage ellam idha vida mosama!?

Anyways, PP Jithan said Rio missed his family. He got emotional when he spoke about his family.

Ramya asked PP Jithan to give two more reasons to nominate Nisha. For all my indifference towards Jithan, I seriously commend him for patiently answering these questions. I think Ramya’s tactics was to make Jithan fall asleep, or die in boredom, before the buzzer went off.

PP Jithan replied to Ramya (on Nisha), that if anyone spoke in anger, Nisha would move from that place, and would sit aloof. She won't listen to that person, or ask for the reasons. For giving the second reason Jithan took time. Pinna, evlo dhaan yosippan! Ramya asked him to not take so much time to respond. She pushed him to reply fast. His group members got tensed, when he was paused.

After a few minutes of thinking, he said that in the name of comedy, she was torturing and irritating others. Finally! Immediately, all the HMs who were watching this, burst into a laugh, including Ramya.

Ramya then asked PP Jithan to give one reason to nominate her.

PP Jithan said she was a silent killer, and as Kamal said, she would put an injection with a smile. “Your talent is separate”, he said.

Ramya said she couldn't get him irritated and cut the call. WOW! I applaud PP Jithan on this! After the call, PP Jithan called Ramya and asked her if she had any more questions She said, “no”. He asked her to rate his call, and she said she would give 10/10, but since the highest was 5, she would give him 5 stars! BB informed Ramya that she was nominated for eviction the coming week. When PP Jithan came out, Rio, Somu and the rest of his group felt happy, hugged him, and congratulated him.

Nominated Ramya:

BB asked Archana to give the name board to Ramya. Ramya put it around her neck.

PP Jithan played well. Generally, he is a calm person. Very tension free! So, it would be difficult to irritate him, and make him cut the call.

What I have noticed of PP Jithan – he does not involve himself in any issues. He is like a spectator, and watches others. We viewers watch BB from outside. PP Jithan is watching it from inside the BBH. That’s the only difference!