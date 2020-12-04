BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 60 Review: Ennama Ipadi Panreengalema!!

Archana was later injecting poison into him saying that he was called her love bed HMs as a group, and crying groupism, but was missing out the other group – Aari’s group! She mentioned Aari, Sanam and Anitha.

Uhm, I don't think so. Aari recommend Sanam for second place. Even Anitha fought for it. Later, as we know, Anitha moved to third place, and eventually went out of the task. But I don’t know if Bala is mature enough to analyze all this! Archana was wearing an Amma ‘VESHAM’ and feeding ‘ViSHAM’.

Happy Birthday, Bala!

May God touch your life

With peace, hope, prosperity and love.’

Then, everyone went inside. Bala’s Birthday cake arrived from his sister. He cut the cake, and gave the first piece to Shivani. Everyone wished him. His sister and friend conveyed their Birthday wishes to him. Bala asked sorry, if he had hurt anyone. He also said that he would keep on hurting, because the game was like that.

Of course he was right. Living in a closed house for hundred days (days vary for each HM, depending on their stay) with the same set of people is very difficult. I recently had to quarantine for 14 days when I travelled, and those 14 days were unbearable. Imagine, 60+ days!

Day 60: 8.00am:

The day’s morning song was ’Ennama ipadi panreengalema’! All HMs danced. Strange thing was, Aari was dancing with Rio, Somu and PP Jithan. Finally, a boys gang is forming inside??

This song was apt for today’s episode. I have detailed the reason in the conclusion paragraph!

Anitha, Ramya, Aari, Bala and PP jithan were talking. Anita said that in today's promo, Sanam and Bala would be there. Looks like this is all Anitha worries about. Screen time, content and image. Many are like that, I’m sure. But Anitha is saying it openly! PP Jithan said that Sanam was acting like a sandai kozhi.

Luxury points:

BB announced that this week there was 2600 points allocated for the luxury task. But since Nisha, Bala, Shivani and Anitha cut the calls when they were the callers, and as Somu, Gabi, Nisha, Archana, Ajeedh and Ramesh cut the calls when they were receivers (to save their friends), he was cutting 200 points for each of them. 10x200=2000 points. All that the HMs got was 600 luxury points. With that, they got sathumaavu and rava!

Nisha was later blabbering before the camera. Rio knew that it was for her 13th ranking. Nisha said that since Aari told that the person who cut the call when being the receiver and caller, should stand last, she took that place. Rio said that he also later realized that her position was right, based on what BB just said.

Ippavadhu orachidhey!

Morning task:

Ramya and Anitha were acting as an anchor and news reader. Anitha was giving commentary on what was happening inside the BBH. Archana, Somu, Bala and Ajeedh were acting as the background public who were trying to show their face in the camera. Just a time pass task. But after the stressful call center ranking, they got some opportunity for a light-hearted task.

Good day happiness ambassador award task:

Britannia good day announced positive award for the winners. Gabi was the anchor. There was a spin wheel. Each HM had to spin the wheel. The person whose picture the needle stopped at, had to select a positive award and give it to an HM.

Nisha was declared as the overall winner, and was awarded the Britannia Good day Happiness Ambassador Award.

Other HMs were gifted the Briania good day biscuits.

Ennama ippadi panregalema!!!!!

A few Surprises today.

1. PP Jithan argued for Aari, with Bala !

2. Somu, Rio, PP Jithan, and Gabi from the love bed group voted for Aari !

3. When Nisha said she was upset with her 13 the ranking, Rio said that her ranking was justifiable!

4. Aari was dancing with Rio, Somu and PP Jithan. The Love bed group!

5. Aari was sitting with Bala, Ramya, Anitha and PP Jithan and talking about the fight between Sanam and Bala! The surprise here, is this combination and the content of the conversation had the potential to become an atom bomb. But it was a cool and calm conversation. No one kicked anyone, no one hit themselves with slippers, no one cried.

A few weird and strange incidents:

1. Rio, Somu and PP Jithan started to play their game, individually!

2. Ramya during Shivani’s call, said that she wanted to evict Aari and Ajeedh. But today, she cast her vote for Aari, for first place!

3. Bala didn't fight with Aari, or other HMs for placing Aari in first place!

Surely the game pattern of a few individuals changed. Now, 60 days are over and it's good to see the change.