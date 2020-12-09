BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 65 Review: Luxury points task- Robot vs Human!

Nisha came out, sat in the rest room, and cried. She felt bad for asking such questions to Archana, and sought excuse from her (Archana’s) father. Rio came and enquired what had happened. Then Nisha told that her questions were not intentional, and that she took her father’s topic for the sake of the task. Rio consoled her, and asked her to take it as a part of the task.

What is the meaning of intentional? It means to do on purpose; deliberately! Ofcourse, what Nisha did was done with complete awareness. She brought Archana’s dad up to bring emotions on Archana, and to win the task. Yes, it was a nasty things to do. But nastya game a win panradhukkaga senjittu, aprom intentionala pannalenna enna artham! Koozhukm aasai, meesaikum aasai.

Then, Rio asked Nisha to pretend as if she was angry with Aari, and asked her to fight with him.

Nisha fought with Aari, for questioning PP Jithan about his Raja veetu kannu kutty status, inside the BBH. Nisha asked Aari who he was, to watch and target PP Jithan’s royal status in the house. Aari asked PP Jithan why Nisha was getting angry when he spoke about PP Jithan. While talking, Aari said that like love birds, they both (PP Jithan and Nisha) were roaming inside the BBH. PP Jithan he didn’t show any reaction.

Then, Rio took PP Jithan out, and asked why Nisha was shouting at Aari, and why PP Jithan had not asked her about it.

Here, PP Jithan’s acting was at Vera level. He walked like a robot, and explained to Rio that Aari and Nisha were playing to make him angry. Since he was a robot, he didn’t react to them.

Very cool he was. Indha actinga movies la kamichi irundha naala vandhurpaan! Especially since he is producer pulla. Hope Aari’s love bird comment would not cause any rift between them at later stage.

Bala and Archana were later talking:

Bala said that if removing Archana’s second badge was wrong, BB would interfere. Bala and Archana both expressed their point of view on the second heart in front of the camera. BB didn’t give any reply (which means Archana lost her game).

After Archana lost her game, she said that the game played by the human team was unfair. She said that at a given time, Humans could target only two robots, and had to extract work from the other robots. But they were targeting all the robots.

Rio clarified clearly that initially they made a mistake, and targeted all the robots. Then BB called him, and explained that only two robots could be targeted at a time. He said that BB also asked the team to remove the second heart from Gabi, Somu and Shivani. And so, Rio removed the second heart from them. After that, Rio said that they targeted only Archana and Jithan Ramesh. Archana lost her two badges and got diffused. Archana didn’t accept Rio’s explanation though.