BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 66 Review: Robot vs Human task - roles swapped!

Buzzer sound was heard. Bala’s group defused Archana, PP Jithan and Shivani.

Roles swapped:

BB announced to swap Humans into Robot, and Robots into Human. During their discussion, Archana told her group not to target Aari and Bala. First they decided to concentrate on the weaklings - Ajeedh and Nisha, followed by Anitha.

Bala , Nisha & Ajeedh:

Before they started, Archana said that they would tickle, just the way Bala and his group did. Then itself Bala smiled, for nothing. He and Shivani seem similar in this regard. So Archana group changed their plan and decided to target Bala and Nisha first, since Bala already lost one heart. They replaced Ajeedh with Bala, for first round.

First they targeted Nisha. Actually Somu didn’t do anything. He just stood in front of her. She laughed and lost one badge.

Then Archana started questioning her. She touched her own father’s topic.

So much for being hurt for dragging her father in the game yesterday. Shameless lady!

She asked whether Nisha felt bad for dragging her father yesterday during the task. Nisha said she felt very bad. She said that Archana’s father was like her father. Archana said that Nisha had not even met her father, and how he can become like her father. He is only ‘her’ father, Archana said.

Archana asked Nisha to hang, holding a rod.

Archana claimed that Nisha’s face reaction changed. She showed anger and sadness in her face. Gabri said so as well. So, they removed the other badge.

On another frame, Somu asked Bala to do some exercise, but Bala denied, and said that he was malfunctioning (Smart!). So, Somu removed the other badge also, from him.

Archana, Somu and Gabri in front of camera said that they diffused two robots.

Gabri told in front of the camera that Balaji frowned two or three times.

Wow! So, now frowning is an issue!! Heights of hypocrisy.

Then, they targeted Ajeedh. Gabri and Ramya made him smile easily. Then Archana brought egg, asked him to break it, and gargle with it. Since Ajeedh was allergic to egg, his face expression changed. So, Archana and her group removed another badge from Ajeedh.

I completely condemn what these people are doing? Do they even know how serious food allergies can get? Playing with people’s illnesses and allergies – why is BB staying silent!?

With that today’s episode was over.

Archana’s group defused three robots, Bala, Nisha and Ajeedh. So the two teams are in equal position. If they defuse another robot, Archana’s group would win the luxury points task, Robot vs Human!

I think they can easily win, as her team seems more cut throat and smarter than Bala’s. And ofcourse they don’t have a same side goalie like Rio in their team!

Noted points in Today’s episode:

Rio 100% favouritism:

Rio told Gabi that if she lost one heart by smiling, he would save her from Aari. He was putting same side goal to help his love bed gang, but keeps singing the ‘no groupism’ song. I wish Kamal questions this, and shows the kurumpadam to show Bala and others, Rio’s betrayal. But then again, Kamal mostly works based on what the ear prompters tell him, and they try to save Vijay TV pillaigal! We can only wish!

Archana 100% fake:

When Nisha brought Archana father’s topic, Archana broke emotionally (after she tried to manipulate the game in a few other ways), and asked if Nisha only got her father‘s sentiment to play with, to win the task. But today, she brought the same father’s topic to Nisha, to win the task. Where are the ethics? Hope Kamal questions both Archana and Nisha on this. Again, we can only hope. My guess is that Kamal will question Nisha, but not Archana. Lets see!