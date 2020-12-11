BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, DAY 67 Review: Anitha and Jithan Ramesh in jail!

Perfect reason. I pointed and detailed this yesterday. For a recap, see my yesterday’s view.

Result:

Jithan Ramesh and Anitha went to jail. Before going to the jail, Anitha was talking to Bala (actually shouting). She said that the love bed group was playing a number game .

Then She spoke to Ramya, and said that she (Ramya) did the captain’s role well . She said that she also did the kitchen work along with playing robot and human task. Anitha further said that the love bed group wanted to send out the individual players, and they wanted to enter the finals. Last week, they had sent Sanam out, and now, they were targeting to send her (Anitha) out, she said.

Today, whatever Anitha spoke against the love-bed team was 100% correct.

One more prominent contradiction I noticed today, was Somu nominating Aari for the worst performer.

While nominating the overall best performer Somu said that Aari did well in the robot & human task and also the other activities at BBH. But he didn’t do the captaincy task well (memory game), which Nisha was good at. So, Somu said he supported Nisha for best performer.

While nominating the worst performer who didn’t perform well, again, Somu said that Aari didn’t do well in the robot and human task, and so nominated Aari as the worst performer.

Uhm! Make your mind Somu. Or, just get proper lessons from Archana before opening your mouth. And try not to forget your lessons. Since everything is recorded, you are only embarrassing yourself in front of the viewers!

Two things are obvious here:

One thing is that Archana was not directly involved, but made Rio and Somu nominate Aari as the worst performer. Thankfully, he didn’t get the majority.

Archana is a dangerous person, beyond doubt.

Second thing is, the love bed team didn’t like the questions Aari put before Gabi, and hence targeted him. Rio, Somu and Gabi nominated Aari as the worst performer. Since Anitha and Jithan Ramesh got more nominations for the worst performer, they went to jail.

I think Ramya and Bala being selected as the Best performers is perfect. But overall best performer was Nisha!!?? In which world???? So undeserving. She touched a sensitive topic, and also wasted a whole day in drama!

Before ending today’s episode, to ease the situation or for relaxation to the viewers, BB showed the conversation between Bala and Shivani. Bala was telling that chances were more for Shivani to go out. Shivani said if she goes out, he would also be evicted shortly as well. He said podi. she said poda. Cute!

With this, Today’s Episode was over. The Bigg Boss episodes are getting harder and harder. The love bed team, in my view is getting worse and worse, bordering repulsive. I don’t know how good this is for Vijay TV!