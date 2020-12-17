BIGG BOSS Tamil Season 4, Day 73 Review: Kozhi and Nari task continued!

Bala and Aari shared the money.

Gabi then put an agreement with Ajeedh and Somu, that either Ajeedh or Somu (her two best friends) would touch the egg. Gabi would give 50 rupees each to Somu and Ajeedh, and keep 100 rupees.

I find it a bit weird that Somu’s best friends in the house are two 18-19 year old kids!

Anyways, Archana group (Archana, Ramya, Shivani and Anitha) surrounded Gabi. Anitha touched the egg. Gabi was shouting that they can not attack her in group. Where was the order, she asked. Even Aari and Somu questioned the same. Archana said that since they were four in her group, and two in another (Ajeedh and Somu), there was no commitment in the order.

Archana and Ramya are both really cunning foxes. They kept changing the rules according to their convenience and the person. Very unfair game by both.

Somu and Archana were talking. Somu asked how Archana allowed Anitha to touch Gabi’s egg. Anitha interfered. Somu asked her not to interfere as he was talking about a different issue. A small argument happened between Somu and Anitha.

Archana said in a cool tone that their game plan changed. Archana has zero ethics, I think. Archana also uttered one comment to Somu , pombalaikum ambalaikum ‘physical’ sandai vanda pombalai thappa irundhalum ammalaiathan thappunu solvanga.

Wow! Archana was indirectly threatening male contestants. Very cheap mind. And of course, there’s also the fact that by saying this, she was giving prominence to the 0.01% of women who misuse laws that are kept to protect them and to bring fairness. People like this give society the opportunity to conveniently quote the bad exceptions as examples.

BB supplied eggs to Archana and Anitha.

Bala had an agreement with Shivani. Since he had lot of currency, Bala said that he would share it with her, and both could try and touch Anitha’s.

Here Bala’s tactics was that he separated Shivani from the ladies team. He knows that Shivani can not handle alone. So, Bala put a deal with her.

Here Shivani was fine with Bala’s idea, as she could get 50:50 with him, but with ladies, only 25%. Moreover, Bala can easily touch the egg.

As expected, Bala touched the egg and shared 50% with Shivani. Sweet of him to help Shivani out. Ippidi ellam Shivaniku kaasu vandha dhan undu!

I guess Bala has got the most $. Let’s see what special power BB is going to give!

Next, it was Archana’s turn as kozhi. She put a deal with Ramya. Ramya had to protect Archana from others, and Archana will let Ramya touch it eventually. They both would share 50:50. Somu and Ajeedh put a deal. Whomever touches it should shared 50:50 with other. Archana Kozhi covered herself with hay(vaikol ) and coconut branches.