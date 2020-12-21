BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 76 Review: Kadavul irukara Kumaru?!

Bala and Aari got equal votes as nari. Archana got maximum votes for kozhi. Whattttttttttt???? Yes, she is protecting her lovebed group!

Anita named Aari as nari. Anita backstabbed Aari in this. She said that Aari is camera conscious, and that while discussing one issue he would bring the old issues, and insert them in, to get the camera attention.

Kamal said that this would make Aari, the History teacher! Lol

Aari named Anitha as nari. Aari gave her tit for tat. He said that being media person, Anitha knew which matters would be focused on, and shown to viewers, would select the topic accordingly, to get the camera attention. Moreover, when she was the captain of the house, she ensured that everyone wore mic, and was not sleeping during the day. But she herself would sleep during the day (during others’ captaincy).

The Love Bed group was having a great time!

``ரஜினி - அர்ஜுனமூர்த்தி தொடர்பு லேட்டாகத்தான் தெரிந்தது!’’ - விளக்கும் ஹெச்.ராஜா

Key note:

Next week we can expect serious argument and fight between Aari and Anitha.

Kamal, then asked Aari and Bala’s opinion for others naming them as Nari. They both said that they felt happy.

Kamal went on a break. During the break, Archana told Somu and Rio that Aari should not have mentioned ‘media person’ while taking about Anitha. She said she was going to confront Aari about this.

I think almost everyone in BBH is from media industry. The right word to characterize Anita uniquely, is ‘news person’.

Rules of kozi and nari task:

Kamal said that no one followed the rule well in the nari and kozi task, except for Rio. He appreciated Rio for following the rules properly. Then kamal asked Aari and Bala about their experience as Kozhi, as they got the role first. Aari spoke about how everyone attacked him in group, going against the rules. Gabi and Rio mentioned about Aari’s comment on physically violence. Aari said that he got hurt as well, and it was expected to happen when everyone attacked in group.

Shivani said that everyone became money minded. That’s why, she said, they deviated from the rules.

Yes, she is correct. To earn money, Archana changed the game strategy.

Archana and Ramya said that previous day, Aari objected for joint attacking, but the next day he himself joined them. While attacking Rio’s egg, Anitha went to attack him. But, Aari also went to attack, which was against rule. Aari accepted it and told kamal, that he did that as no one else was following the rules. He said that he apologized to BB for the same.

Kamal said mudalae thakapatavanuku kobam irukadhan seiyum.

At the same time, kamal also said that though Aari was affected, he should have stuck to the rules, and not joined the bandwagon with others.

Kamal read the rules and said that they were very simple. He asked the HMs to not deviate from the rules henceforth.

Then he spoke the promo dialogue!

Archana on behalf of all the HMs promised that they will follow the rules. Looool! Kamal left for a break.

During the break, Archana and Ramya started questioning Aari. They blamed him that he too deviated the rule, but blamed them for deviating.

Aari said that as there was no other way to earn currency, he joined with them. However he accepted his mistake, and also informed BB. But the other HMs didn't believe him.

Here Bala’s acting was disgusting. He sarcastically said that Aari was the only person who is very honest, and a Harichandra. He thanked BB for giving him the opportunity to be with Harichandra.

Aari said Bala’s acting was good.

Keynote:

Here my question was every one accepted that Rio was the only person who did not break or bend the rules, in the nari and kozi task. But Archana was selected as the Best performer. Even Rio nominated her! Why didn't Kamal question this? The only performer with pass mark in the task is Rio! But possible that Kamal forgot this point, amidst his preparation for the campaigns. Also his assistants/Vijay TV helpers might have conveniently left it out from his pointers!!

Rio and Aari saved:

Kamal asked the HMs who were in the eviction list to sit together. Kamal said that he would save two HMs - Rio and Aari and left the stage. Only Rio, Somu and Bala congrajuated Aari. Others just left the place.

Ivlo poramailam odambuku nalladukilla HMs!