BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 77 Review: Archana evicted!

Kamal appreciated Aajeedh:

Kanal appreciated Aajeedh for his involvement in the game last week. He also asked about his tears. Aajeedh said that he was about to play a foul game in the kozhi and nari task, but he felt guilty later, and didn't execute that idea. Kamal appreciated his honesty.

Key point:

Everyone knew that Bala gave the wrong idea to Aajeedh and directed him to take a shortcut. Kamal should have either asked Aajeedh who gave him the idea, or questioned Bala. He did neither. As per Kamal’s words, 4 crore people watch the show. Kamal, who is not just a BB host, but a TN leader aspirant, miserably failed those 4 crore people. The enthusiasm he showed in character assassinating Aari yesterday, he didn’t show, to point out the obvious.

Shivani saved:

Kamal asked Shivani about her crying inside the confession room last week.

She said that she was able share her feelings with BB. Kamal called Shivani’s name 11 times like in mic testing, and asked her if she felt happy. Kamal did this, as in the confession room, Shivani said that Kamal was not calling her name, or talking to her, on weekends. Moreover, Shivani said inside the confession room, that she was always under pressure as she was saved last. So, Kamal saved her early today. He added that he did not save her because of her tears, but that people had saved her.

Key point:

Shivani is generally not spoken to, during the weekends, as she does not participate. When Kamal asks the HMs questions, she is always quiet. Ofcourse, she also does not get into any controversies during the week, and is busy eating mixture through the week. So, Kamal does not really have any opportunity to bring her name. Nothing wrong in fulfilling Shivani’s wish, but kamal should have pointed this out. As the weekend episodes increase in count, it is becoming more and more obvious that Kamal does not watch the show, is not involved, and speaks what his assistants/Vijay TV ask him to speak. I am hoping this is the case, and not the other possible explanation – Kamal watching the show, being aware, and preferring to be morally neutral.

Analysing Ramya’s captaincy:

Kamal asked the Housemates about their views about punnagai manni, Ramya’s captaincy. Yes, Kamal named her punnagai manni! Oh God!

Every one said that her captaincy was fine, except Bala, Aari and Gabri.

Bala said that being captain, she should have explained the rules of Kozi and Nari task properly.

Gabi said that since Shivani and Aajeedh didn't want to merge the cooking team and washing vessel team, Ramya on their request, separated them, without asking her (Gabri), who is cooking team captain. Later, after deciding, she informed all the HMs, Gabi complained.

Aari said that when Aari asked her to clarify the rules in Nari and Kozi task, she replied that she was a contestant then, and did not answer. Moreover, she used very bad word, which hurt him. He said that she apologized for it later. Apparently she said something so bad that Vijay TV censored it.

Kamal said they can leave the matter, as she apologized. However, he pointed out to Ramya that she apologised only after 8 hours.