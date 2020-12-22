BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 78 Review: 5 contestants in the nomination list!

That’s it!!!! Anitha lost it. She did not let Aari finish his sentence and asked Aari not to name her husband or bring her family into it. She said that Kamal advised not to do that. But Aari said that he didn’t say anything wrong, and that he was describing what Anitha had shared with Archana. Anitha said that it was a personal and intimate talk with Archana.

The logical flaw here on what Anitha said is evident. Nothing said in the house is fully secretive as everything can be telecast. Also, Anitha does not know what is telecast and what is not. Also, it was clear that Aari didn’t talk anything ill about her family, but was in his long winded way, sharing Anitha’s demotivated feelings. But, given that Anitha was getting emotionally hyper and acting like Chandramukhi, Aari should have ideally let the matter go. He kept pushing his point, which aggravated things further, and Anitha looked like she was going to have an uncontrollable rage. Then, a couple of HMs, stepped in to pacify the matter. Things outwardly de escalated.

Other HMs recommended Aari to give his answer without touching her family. Then Aari said that Anitha was thinking of her family, and was getting demotivated.

Anitha said that Aari had a vengeance on her, since she named him as nari before Kamal. Aari said that for TRP she was behaving this way.

Many sensitive questions were asked during this task, and Aari gave clear replies.

Gabi got the word injustice. Gabi asked Aari to mention an unjust incident that had happened in the BBH. Even after the fight between Aari and Anitha, he said that sending Anitha to jail was injustice.

Aari didn't degrade Anitha’s family. What he wanted to tell was that Anitha was worried about her family. He brought her husband’s name to share the Archana conversation, to show that she was demotivated. But, it is also possible that Anitha shared a few more intimate things about her family (to Archana), and was probably worried that Aari would share all of it in front of the HMs during the task, which will have a higher chance of getting telecast. We wont know for sure. This might definitely be picked by Vijay TV and Kamal this weekend, who are looking to put down Aari in any way they can.

Aari should also change his way of talking. He talks like a boring professor. Talking crisply and keeping to the point is also an art.

During the whole task, the way the HMs framed the questions, and also their answers were targeting Aari. It was really surprising how as a single man Aari is bearing this much pressure. I am not sure how many of us will be able to bear it. Oviya found it hard in Season 1. For sure, Aari’s wife would feel for his state inside the Bigg Boss House. Aari got trapped in the Matikiniya task. He is a really strong guy.

Aari, Rio and Somu:

Later, Aari, Rio and Somu were talking in the lawn. Aari said that Ramya never questions Bala, even if he was wrong. He said that she thinks he would be the winner, and hence always supports him. He also said that Anitha always brings up her fights again and again and does not let go of issues. But she generally does not discuss with him, as he speaks logically.

Aari’s analysis is good. But he was discussing it with the HMs who think Aari is their rivals, and were under the impression that he was the reason for Archana’s eviction.

Ramya and Anitha:

In the bed room, Anitha was telling Ramya that Aari eaves dropped on her convo with Archana. She was under the opinion that her convo with Archana was not telecast. Lol. Anitha speaks so loudly that people outside the BB set will hear her. And Of course we all know that her convo was telecast. 2.5 minutes, to be exact! And what is with her always thinking from the editor’s perspective! However, Ramya predicted that Aari would ask sorry before the camera.

Aari is good at analyzing. But it is surprising that he openly discusses his analysis with other HMs, even those who do not like him. Even while nominating Aari today, Rio said that Aari destroyed his confidence and sportsmanship. Of course Aari won't know this.

He probably is talking to them as he has no one else inside. He needs someone to share his feelings.

One funny thing about Anitha’s rant is, Archana last week stood before the camera and addressed Anitha’s husband. “Prabha, vazkailae kastam varalam, anal kastamae vazkai ungaluku.” She said that she could not find any matching word for his patience despite her 20 years of anchor experience. Ofcourse, Am not justifying or supporting Aari. When Anitha asked him not to talk about her family, he should have immediately stopped it. Instead Aari got tensed and wanted to establish that his intention was not to degrade her family members. It aggravated things.

Anyways, a fun task ended seriously. As usual ’Kolithi potutiyae kumaru (BB)! ’BB got the content. Had this issue not been there today, it would have been difficult for the editing team.

Day 77: midnight 2.20:

Aari was standing before the camera and asked apologies from Anitha’s family. He said he wanted to say sorry to Anitha but she would drag different issues and it would lead to an argument. He said he had no intention to degrade their family, but said sorry to Anitha’s family.

With this today’s episode got over.

Aari was under pressure for sure. Might be having sleepless nights. Midnight, till 2.20 he didn't sleep. Anitha was closer to Aari than others and shared most of her views with him. Aari also discussed his analysis about the HMs and many issues with her. She should have known Aari’s character by now.

Morning onwards Anitha was out of mood since her name was in the eviction list.

Tomorrow, will this issue be dragged or settled? Let's wait and see.