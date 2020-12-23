BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 79 Review: B for ball, C for catch Task!

Bigg boss tamil season 4 Yesterday episode Highlights:

Following the morning task, there was the Ball catch task. Absolute Lack of content. As usual, editing team played cunningly in the promo. They are the real winners.

Morning song:

Today's episode started with the song ’Mukala mukabhala’ from the movie ’kadhalan’. Superb dance by Prabhdeva. But the HMs danced with no enthu, as usual. Why waste such songs?

After the morning song, shivani and Ajeedh were playing and having a random conversation, poetry telling. No content today. So no other way for BB. Had to showed them playing.

B for ball and C for catch task😁😁

Ramya read today's task. The HMs had to divide themselves into two groups. Three different size balls would come through the long tube. Small size balls - 5 points, medium size balls - 10 points and bigger size balls - 20 points.

Bala being the captain, discussed how to divide the two teams. Aari said four female and four male contestants were there. So, Each group could have two male and female HMs. Bala being the captain could join any one of the team’s per his wish. Everyone agreed. Then Bala asked if the HMs were fine with any team. Everyone said ok. Bala said that since during Kamal’s session, a few HMs said groupism and favortism was there while dividing the group, they had to avoid any such issues this time. So he made Somu and Gabi as the leader of the two teams and asked them to select the HMs. But Gabi said that a few HMs may not like to come to her team. She was reluctant to be the team leader. It was obvious that Gabi didn't want to play against Somu. Even Bala’s act to break the love group was evident.