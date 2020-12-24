BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 80 Review: Rio in First position! Injustice to Aari & Gabi

Kadalaiparupau had major role today:

Aari informed (complained) Bala that for the past two days kadalaiparupu was left soaked in water in kitchen, and was spoilt. Bala said that Aari had kept his plate with food on the dining table last night. Aari said he forgot he had left over and apologized. It was now spoilt ( Aari tasted it) and so he threw it.

Bala then asked kitchen captain Anitha about kadala paruppu. She said it was a mistake, but argued saying that anyone could have kept it inside, and that she didn't like Bala’s tone, and refused to say sorry.

Ramya on knowing that Aari had informed this kadalaiparupu matter to Bala, said that Aari wasted rice/food the night before. Bala said that he already enquired the matter with Aari, and asked him not to do that in future.

Bala told Aari that he asked Anitha about the kadalaiparupu matter. However he informed Aari that they too pointed out about Aari wasting rice.

Continuation of the ball and catch role:

Bigg Boss asked the HMs to divide the points among them, and intimate.

Aari said that they got 110 points and would share it equally. So each member in Team B got 22 points.

In Team A, Rio, Somu and Gabi got 54 points and Ramya got 53 points.