BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 83 Review: Aari saved first!

Discussion on Aari vs Anitha fight:

Kamal asked about the fight to Aari. Aari said that so far, he feels that it is very hard to talk to Anita. She does not give space for others to talk. She would charge others, but will not tolerate an ounce of constructive criticism against her.

When Kamal asked Rio for his opinion, he nodded his head and acknowledged Aari’s point! Then Kamal called Bala, ( kamal called Bala alias Balaji) and he said that he too felt the same in two or three situations.

When Kamal asked Anitha she told a lonnng elementary school story about a pasu maadu and a thennai maram! The crux of the story is, when someone does not know the subject matter of the conversation well, they will deviate and talk about what they know well. Similarly, she felt that Aari and Rio have a set mindset about her.

Then Kamal said that Aari didn't mean it in a wrong sense. Even if Aari was asked to tell now and complete his sentence, it won't be damaging, Kamal said.

However, Kamal said that Aari should not have dragged Anita’s personal conversation to Archana. Anita said that her family was her weakness and hence she got tensed.

Kamal appreciated Aari for maintaining his coolness, even when Anitha was shouting in high pitch.

Kamal’s Joke:

Kamal’s example was classy. He said that T. R. Magalingam sang ’oru nal podhuma’ at a high pitch from the first stanza, and kept increasing it. Anitha’s anger was like that, said Kamal.

Kamal called Bala as Bala alias Balaji because in the drop box, while other HMs dropped their comments on Balaji’s captainship, Bala wrote a letter asking kamal to call him Bala instead of Balaji.

Secret note:

Anitha’s personal conversation to Archana was telecasted in unseen video. Lol!!!

Anitha and Aari’s secret gift to each other.

Anita said she felt sorry for her act and that she likes Aari a lot, and so gave him a gift. Kamal asked about her gift - brush and ear buds. She said that the gifts were to symbolically remove the differences between them, and for them to be friends.

Kamal asked Aari about his opinion on Anitha’s gift. Aari said that he thought no one would gift him, and hence was happy on seeing Anitha’s gift. Kamal asked about Aari’s gift to Anitha.

He said on getting gift from Anitha, he left a gift for her, on her bed. He gave a friendship band and perfume. But Anitha returned the perfume and asked him to get her something else when he comes out, as she does not use it.

Kanal asked what he wrote on the gift wrapper. Aari said that it would be better for Anitha to say it. Anita told that it read ’Dear sister, Title winner of BB4!’.

Key note:

Anitha’s gift of brush and ear bud could be taken that she was indirectly asking Aari to remove the negative thoughts from his mind and heart.

Aari’s note on gift wrapper showed his good gesture. At the same time during his discussion with Ramya earlier on who might get evicted, he and Ramya both agreed that Anitha might get evicted. If he felt that she would leave this week, why use such decorate words on the paper? Maybe he appreciated her for her individuality!

Analyzing Balaji’s captaincy:

Kamal teased Bala about his comments to Somu asking him to stay away from captaincy. He asked him to share his experience. Bala said that he did lots of work when he was the captain than when he was just an ordinary HM. But he was selected as the best performer when he was not a captain many times, and was nominated for ‘boring’, when he was the captain.

Kamal asked the HMs to tell about Balaji’s captaincy in one line.

Everyone said that during the task as a captain, he took measures to avoid disputes between the HMs. He formed rules by himself which was welcoming.

Few HMs said he didn’t concentrate on house keeping, and focused on kitchen work. Only Aari did house keeping work, said Gabi. Soru mukhyum Bigilu.

Ajeedh said that a few weeks back, Balaji was telling that he would become the captain of the house during the peak time and set things right. But when Ajeedh was in jail, he was sitting on the bean bag and cribbing.

Aari as usual instead of one liner summary of the captaincy, spoke a lot. He gave a detailed analysis with pluses and minuses. He appreciated Bala’s efforts during ball task. First two days he acted as the captain, and afterwards, he acted as one of the ordinary HMs, said Aari. After the boring performer nomination, he went down, said Aari. So to cheer him up, he gave him a Christmas secret gift.

Saving process:

Kamal asked the five HMs in the eviction list to sit separately. Then he said

‘Thani gunadisayangal ungalai kakavo neekavo seiyum’!

He said that though Aari’s act of bringing what Anitha told Archana in private was not correct (kamal said Kutram kadidhal’) , Aari maintained cool and calm when Anitha shouted in high pitch . His act was liked by the people and they saved him, said Kamal.

He said Vanakam and left the stage.