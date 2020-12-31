BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 87 Review: Thalaivan Aari - Bagwan Kumaru!

Machaan Somu!

Important to note my friends. Parasu called all the men as anna/thambi/bro. But Somu, he addressed as machaaaan! Ramya’s brother even asked about the chocolate matter to Somu. Somu got shy and said he would discuss it afterwards, alone.

He teased Rio saying that now, he has also appeared in National Television. Loool!

Thalaivan Aari:

Next came the huge shock/surprise/shock/surprise. Parasu asked for his Thalaivan Aari! Ramy, Rio, etc didn’t know if he was kidding, or was serious! Ramya told the others that she will find out before he leaves. But Parasu clearly said that he liked Aari! Parasu went inside to meet Aari, who was in freese pose.

“Hai thalaiva”, he told Aari, and said that his Bagawan teaser was good. He then saw Bala walking around, and commented that Bala was not following the freeze task rules either, just like he does not care about the mic rules.

Then BB released all from the freeze!

Ramya’s mom, her battery, entered:

Ramya asked Parasu which bro he liked the most. He said Aari and Bala,… and then, Gabi. She is not a bro, but he liked her, he said. Then, another visoitor entered from store room – Ramya’s mother. Ramya introduced everyone to her mother, and her mother called them with their full name. Ramya’s mom was her battery, said Ramya. Touching!!

Super, duper note:

Ramya’s mom was super cool, and mingled easily with everyone. She was the exact opposite of Shivani’s mom. Ofcourse, Shivani’s image and Ramya’s image are quite different, so, in a way, it is not fair to compare. Now we know where Ramya gets her smiling face from. I have mentioned earlier (and so have all other reviewers), about Ramya’s silent killer / pediatrician traits – vaazhapazhathil oosi ethum trait. I think she got that from her mom. There was a scene where Ramya’s brother was privately talking to Ramya about her game, and was sharing his opinion. Bala was indecently standing close to them, listening in. Ramya’s mother who was a few steps away, joked that Bala was eaves dropping, and laughed! She conveyed the message well, but in a light hearted manner. This is an art. Clap! Clap!

Ramya asked her mom how her portion was being projecting outside - positive or negative. Her mom said that she won't tell, and Aari gave a hi-five to her. He commented that she was apt to join BB 5!

Ya sure. Her, and Shivani’s mom also. It’d be more interesting than this season!

Ramya’s mother advised everyone generally, to be open, and avoid talking behind people’s back.

Parasu took Ramya inside and said that in case of double eviction, she might be sent out, but assured her that she played very well. Ramya got alarmed that her position among the audience is shaky! Nalla thambi.

While leaving, Ramya’s mom said that she has made her proud in front of their relatives. Ramya has a ‘decent and ‘brilliant’ player image, which makes her happy, she said. Contrast this with Shivani’s mother’s ‘sondhakaranga enna ninaipanga?’ comment.

Ramya’s mom thanked BB and Kamal, and requested BB not to edit her thank you message. They took group picture in front of the camera.

ரியோவுக்கு மனைவியின் அட்வைஸ்... ரம்யா அம்மாவின் அன்பு... ஆரி ப்ரோவின் ஹைஃபை! பிக்பாஸ் - நாள் 87

Key point:

It could be seen from the memes and trolls that Aari army is against Ramya, as she constantly bitches about him. Parasu pandiyan posted a video a week back saying that he personally likes Aari as a social activist. He said that his sister is playing her game as per her knowledge. Hence, he requested Aari fans not to abuse or defame his sister. Even Aari won't like this, he had said.

Ramya’s brother called Aari as ‘Thaliva’ to make sure Aari’s fans were happy. Do you guys think if he is really an Aari fan, or if he just said that, to pacify the public? It did work though, as Ramya’s votes have gone up and she is no longer at the bottom! Smart family!

Parasu also re-registered with the audience that Ramya has been the captain twice, not gone to jail even once, and gives her best during the tasks. He wanted to let us know that Ramya is not a mixture party!! Smart thambi!

Decent & brilliant Ramya:

Ramya is very decent in her behaviour. She hugs male contestants only from the sides, and it has not gone unnotices. She is, of course, brilliant but sometimes miscalculates, and borders on cunningness, as opposed to being plain smart. Since Kamal praises Bala every week for some or the other reason, she must have thought that Bala is people’s favorite, and taken Bala’s side. If Aari has any issues or dispute with someone, immediately she would question Aari – again, because Kamal takes a tough stance with him. Now that her family has given her clues, I think she would change her game plan.

Rio & Somu:

Rio and Somu were talking. Based on Parasu’s comments, Rio guessed that Aari is people’s favorite, and said that only one hour of the show is being telecast. So, people are not seeing his (Aari’s) full self.

Key point:

The problem with Rio is that he is short-tempered and has no patience to listen. But Aari would stress his point and would always try to fully explain his side. So, they don’t gel. Somu on the other hand, has the patience to listen. So Somu and Aari have a cordial relationship.

And Bala’s behavior was abhorrent. First, he didn’t care about the freeze task. Second, what is with the eavesdropping? Yesterday, he was listening in from the rest room when Shivani’s mom was talking to her. Today, when it was evident that Ramya’s bro is talking to her personally, he was hovering around there. Seriously, this guy needs a life lesson.

Luxury budget points would be reduced because of him. But HMs won't nominate him for the ‘boring’ performer. They won't dare to nominate him. I hope Kamal questions him about not following rules, this week.

Freezing continued:

In the kitchen, BB played freeze & release task with Rio, Gabi and Somu.