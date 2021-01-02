BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 89 Review: New year cyclone inside the Bigg Boss House!

When Bala nominated Aari, he said that he didn’t plan to do that. But since Aari nominated him, he was giving it back. Bala gave silly reasons. hehehe Bala said that Aari didn't fold his bed, didn't take his clothes from the hanger outside, etc etc etc. Bala forgot to nominate a second person for the boring performer. His mind was blocked and fully occupied by Aari. Then Aari said that Bala had shared enough reasons about him and asked him to go to next person. Ramya interfered and said not to interfere while Bala was nominating.

How come Justice Ramya didn’t say anything while Bala interrupted? Only Somu interfered and asked Bala to keep quite when Aari spoke.

Next, Bigg Boss asked contestants to nominate three best performers. HMs nominated Rio, Somu and Aajeedh as the best performers. BB announced that these three contestants were eligible for participating in the captaincy task.

Aari and Bala went inside the jail. Ramya locked the door. She teased them that morning show was over and that she was waiting for the afternoon show to start.

Hahaha. She is digging her own grave. At this rate, Parasu Pandian enna video pottalum edupadadhu.

Rio came to be around them, and Aari asked him to clarify the reasons for nominating him as the boring performer. Rio said that since Aari and Bala were always fighting with each other, their participation in making the house happy was less. Aari said that the nomination was for the boring performer for this week. Rio’s reasons were not relevant. Bala interfered in this conversation, and the argument turned to Bala vs Aari.

During the argument, Aari said that Bala ’somberithanama’ does not do the work.

Bala got wild and said he did in his 24 years, what Aari did in his 34 years. Bala was very angry, lost his cool, and shouted on top of his lungs. It was way scarier to watch than the Anitha shouting session a couple weeks ago. He even threw his mic at one point. Aajeedh asked Bala not to get tensed. In the meantime other HMs came to watch. Bala demanded him to say sorry. Aari said that he will take back his words, and said sorry.

Captaincy Task:

Ramya then, read the captaincy task. The letters for the term ‘captain’ were kept on the other side of the fence. The three contestants participating in the captain task, Rio, Somu and Aajeedh should take the letters through the stick from the other side of the fence. Whoever finished the task first, would be the winner.