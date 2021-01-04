BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 90 Review: Kadamai, Kanniyam, Kattupadu = Kamal!

Aari vs Ramya:

Aari expressed his displeasure on Ramya was always supporting Bala. Ramya diverted the matter and said that she nominated Bala for boring performer. Aari again and again saying that he was not talking about the nomination. But in general, if Bala fought with anyone she always supported Bala, even if he was wrong. In the meantime, other HMs came there. Ramya started screaming and said henceforth she would also go recording in front of 60 cameras, whatever she wanted to convey.

Aari vs Bala:

Aari came out of the rest room and was going to sleep. Bala came out of nowhere, and started a fight. Bala questioned why Aari tagged him as ‘Kadhal Kannai Kattudhae’, and dragged Shivani’s name in it.

Aari said he didn't want to go deep into that topic again and tried to move on. Bala didn't allow, and kept diving into it. Aari got agitated and asked Bala why he didn't open his mouth before Shivani’s mom.

Bala threw the pillow and shouted at Aari, and asked him not to talk about Shivani.

It was funny, as the topic Bala wanted to talk about, was Shivani. This guy!!!!

’Vellia irunda unaku thara mariyadaiye vera’ Bala threatened Aari. ’Enna miratariya’ asked Aari. Other HMs instead of asking Bala who started the issue, tried to control Aari. Only Gabi said that what Bala did was wrong and asked both of them not to take Shivani’s name. Kedaisila Gabi might win the cup. Paathute irunga!

Bala continued shouting. Then, Aari responded back and raised his voice. Immediately, Ramya interfered to support Bala. Aari asked Ramya to take her friend Bala inside. Ramya nakkala said “ok friend” and took Bala inside.

Ramya thangala neutralnu oru vaati sonnanga. So, adha thakka vekka try pandranga.

Kamal discussed this issue in detail and nailed Bala and Ramya.

கழன்றுவிழும் முகமூடிகள்... ஆரியை எதிர்க்கும் வீடு... திருப்பி அடிக்கும் ஆரி! பிக்பாஸ் - நாள் 90

Day 90: morning

Rotis were lying on the dining table and not kept inside the fridge. Aari asked Shivani who was in the kitchen team, about this. Shivani said that she was in charge of only the milk, and hence didn't know about the roti matter.

Aari asked Somu about this. Somu said that he was not aware of it.

Aari asked sorry to Shivani for dragging her name yesterday night in the fight.

Aari opened the Hershey’s box and asked the other HMs to take whatever they want to.

Over to Kamal on stage:

Kamal Discussing on the visit of families: