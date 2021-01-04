BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 91 Review: Ramya saved fourth! Aajeedh evicted!

Key point:

Bala is using his parents as the Trump card. Once he told his story. Fine. But every time, he cannot use his parents’ negative side as justification for his mistakes. He sought sorry for his comments made on the winners of previous seasons. At the same time he didn't ask sorry for throwing mic and pillow, especially mic. Even Kamal didn't warn him. Very disappointed. In season2, Kamal didn't allow Mumtaz to sit in the living room as a punishment for removing her mic. But why Kamal and the Vijay TV took the lenient view for Bala’s behaviour? How much power does Bala’s modeling agency have on them?

Since Aari was cornered by the HMs yesterday, Kamal asked the HMs their problems with Aari and later he asked Aari to change his tone and to give respect while talking. Was it not his duty to also ask Aari’s explanation?

I thought today in continuation of last episode, he would at least ask Aari’s response in general. Also, I also thought Bala would be warned severely and punished by Kamal for throwing his mic. But, nothing! He also didn’t touch upon the fact that the only person who followed all rules well was voted as the worst performer. Miserably failure.

Hamam Caller of the week:

The caller spoke with Kamal first, appreciating his command in the Tamil language. Then he put his question to Ramya. He asked Ramya why she was not putting her views directly to the co-contestants like Aari, and was instead talking behind their back.

Ramya said that she just realised this now, and would follow this advice in future.

Caller gave semma punch to Ramya.

Game strategy:

Each HMs would get the picture of any one HM. They should tell that HM’s game strategy.

Somu about Aajeedh: He has no game strategy! True true

Rio about Somu: Maintains good rapport with everyone. Even if there is any misunderstanding he would get it solved without making it a scene.

Aari about Ramya: She is a good entertainer. That is her game strategy. He could have stopped here. But, if he stopped with crispy note he is not Aari. He added - referring to the caller task that Ramya preferred Jithan Ramesh to Shivani, since she could not ask good questions to Shivu. Similarly, during the argument she always supports Bala even when he is wrong. If she rectified these mistakes, it would be better for her for the next two weeks, said Aari.