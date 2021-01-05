BIGG BOSS TAMIL Season 4, Day 92 review: Gabi scored today!

Its his character to give long lectures, even if a person repeatedly makes a mistake and asks sorry. We viewers are tired. Looks like Aari is not! Reminds me of the parotta Soori’s famous parotta joke in Vennila kabaddi kuzhu. We viewers need to count the number of times Bala apologizes…, erase it (when we lose track) and recount. Gosh!!

Ramya approached Gabi and asked for clarification about her nomination. Gabi explained and said that she supports her close people when they fight with Aari. Ramya said that she has no friends. Gabi said that she didn’t mean friends, but people she moves closely with. Gabi gave example of Sam, Anitha, and Bala.

Gabi is smart. She changed her game strategy after Kamal session. Even now she is friendly with Rio and Somu. But she is projecting that she is not against Aari. Nothing wrong in it. After all This is a game show. Gabi is mature at this age of 21 years, compared to few other contestants. She is good at analyzing things.

Rio and Gabi were sitting at the dining table. Gabi was eating and Rio was cribbing about Aari’s comments when he nominated Rio. Rio said he was so attached to Aari’s daughter and played with her. How could Aari drag his own daughter’s name and try to spoil his image before people, Rio vented. Gabi didn’t respond. She was busy eating. Soru mukhyyum Bigilu!

Rio said ‘bayamuruthrar’ . He also blamed that Aari does not mingle with others and was always sitting alone. Is Rio dumb, or too smart? Does not know or understand that no one is mingling with Aari, and its not the other way round?

And, I don’t think Aari damaged Rio’s name. Aari just pointed out his dedication in the game even when his daughter visited the house, and how Rio still tagged him as the worst performer.

கீரிக்கும் பாம்புக்கும் சண்டை... ஆரிக்கும் பாலாஜிக்கும் சமாதானம்?! பிக்பாஸ் – நாள் 92